LIVE! Iowa
Illinois shot 33.3 percent overall Thursday against Minnesota and 20 percent from three-point range. What saved the Illini — especially down the stretch — was free throws. They at least made 87.5 percent of those.
Brad Underwood said after the win against the Gophers that Illinois needed to elevate things offensively again. Simply making easy shots, the Illini coach said, would help.
"Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) got the ball at three feet four or five times and just missed them," Underwood said. "Kipper (Nichols) got two just point blank at the rim layups and missed them. He shot them left-handed and missed. Ayo (Dosunmu), late game, he missed a layup. You can’t create better opportunities than those for guys. We’ve just got to make them.
"It was pretty good execution and just one of those nights where you’ve got to be really dialed in and really focused. Maybe we were not as sharp as we needed to be mentally. When we are, those balls go in."
***
Illinois kept its winning streak going Thursday in what has been, save for the beatdowns of Purdue, fairly typical fashion. As in winning kind of ugly.
"Really good effort against Minnesota defensively," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Boy, breaking down the film, really, really impressed with our guards. I thought they did an unbelievable job competing on Marcus Carr. His baskets came on a couple ball screen breakdowns that were not their fault.
"And I thought we did a good job of taking away the three-point line. We made plays when we had to. It’s kind of win ugly. It was a lot of positives in a game that was challenging a little bit from the offensive side because the ball didn’t go in."
Road 🔷🔷 in Iowa City. 👌#Illini x #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/msWf9GC2ht— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 2, 2020
A Top 25 matchup in Iowa City — the first between Illinois and Iowa since Feb. 2006 — could trend toward the "win ugly" side of things, too.
"On to Iowa," Underwood said. "A player of the year candidate — nationally, not just in our league — in Luka Garza. A guy that’s an unrelenting worker. I have tremendous appreciation watching him play how hard he works. He scores it at every level. He’s got a great face-up game off the block at 16-17 feet, and obviously he’s shooting 37 percent from the three-point line. He’s a guy that becomes a handful.
"(Fran McCaffery's) done a great, great job with this team. The (CJ) Fredrick kid is one of the best freshmen in this league as an elite shooter. Obviously we know (Joe) Wieskamp. (Joe) Toussaint is a jet in a tank’s body. He’s a really strong, fast kid that puts pressure on a defense with his speed. This is a team that’s playing awfully well and has a great, great player that helps elevate everybody else."
***
Your regular dose of pregame observations ...
— We'll start with this:
Senior Day = 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐔𝐓That's 5️⃣ sellouts THIS WEEK. #Illini Nation is showing out! 👏🎟 https://t.co/VmwciG5Wu8 pic.twitter.com/oCqN9OAOJv— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 2, 2020
— Illinois is wearing its road blues today at Iowa. The Hakweyes are in their home whites.
— Alan Griffin is back. We'll be interesting to see how the Illini, which went essentially 3-0 without him, works the sophomore guard back in the mix.
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was wearing the protective boot on his right foot Thursday when Illinois beat Minnesota, and the freshman forward is wearing it again today.
— Good portion of Illinois' warmup, at least right now, is the Illini guards working on their floaters and runners. All of them trying out different finishes after attacking the basket. Good to expand the repertoire.
— I'd say Iowa was going for a "White Out" with its crowd given the white T-shirts waiting for the student section, but a lot of other fans must not have gotten the memo.
— Splashes of orange throughout the seats here in Iowa City. Just saw the Dosunmu clan make their way down to their seats. Traveling in a sizable group per usual.
***
January wound up being a heck of a month for Illinois basketball. At least after opening the new year with a loss at Michigan State. How the Illini finished last month, though, stood out quite a bit more.
Like seven straight wins more. Or sole possession of first place in the Big Ten more. Or ranked in the AP Top 25 the last three weeks more.
Illinois basketball is ... back?
The Illini's rampage through January wasn't easy. Four of those seven straight wins came by four points or fewer. Illinois still found a way win. And win. Then win some more (including three times on the road).
February won't be any easier starting with today's game at Iowa. The Top 25 matchup — the Illini are ranked 19th and the Hawkeyes 18th — is potentially one of five straight games for Brad Underwood's crew against ranked opponents. That would be ... a rarity.
Big opportunities coming up starting tomorrow in Iowa City. #Illini next 5️⃣games: » 2/2 at #18 Iowa» 2/7 vs. #15 Maryland» 2/11 vs. #14 Michigan State» 2/15 at #25 Rutgers» 2/18 at #24 Penn Statehttps://t.co/AvV5MiYsrL— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 1, 2020
Underwood would be quick to point out that the only game that matters, of course, is today's against Iowa. In fact, he's done just that.
The Hawkeyes had their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a loss at Maryland, while the Illini were winning their seventh in a row at home against Minnesota. The challenge in doing what the Terrapins did centers around Illinois finding a way to slow down the Iowa offense, which ranks No. 4 in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency.
Today, we go for eight straight. 🆚 » No. 18 Iowa🕛 » Noon CT📍 » Iowa City, Iowa📺 » @FS1 #Illini x #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/T5pIDve8Vy— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 2, 2020
Leading the charge for the Iowa offense is junior center Luka Garza. He's the fifth-leading scorer in the nation at 23 points per game while also averaging 10.4 rebounds (including 3.7 per game offensively). Garza is putting up a shooting slash of 55/37/65, so it's basically send him to the free throw line and hope for the best.
Quite the challenge on Super Bowl Sunday for the Illini. We'll see if they've got it in the tank to win for the fourth time on the road in Big Ten play and extend their winning streak to eight games.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).