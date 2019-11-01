LIVE! Lewis
Lewis 25, Illinois 17 — 6:51 left in 1st half
Can't say things are going that much better for the Illini considering Lewis is still leading. However, Trent Frazier snapped a seven-miss streak from three-point range for Illinois by making a pair, and the frontcourt duo of Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn has provided the rest of the scoring save for a single Ayo Dosunmu free throw.
Meanwhile, Lewis big man Anthony D'Avanzo can't miss from three-point range. He's got three makes from deep already. He's not a super athletic 4, but he is a stretch 4. That's Bezhanishvili's defensive challenge this year if he's going to be playing alongside Cockburn.
***
Lewis 14, Illinois 4 — 11:45 left in 1st half
Can't say this was the start Illinois wanted. Brad Underwood not pleased with the Illini having already turned it over eight times while going 2 of 11 from the field. While Lewis has made 4 of 5 three-pointers, Illinois has yet to sink one of its five shots from beyond the arc. Can't even say many of those Illini three-point misses have been particularly close.
Freshman center Kofi Cockburn has Illinois' only points. He hit a 14-foot jump shot to get the Illini going, then they didn't score for nearly 6 minutes before he got a baby hook to fall.
For a team that has received a boatload of hype heading into the season ... the first 9 minutes and 15 seconds have not exactly lived up to it.
***
Lewis 5, Illinois 2 — 15:58 left in 1st half
I'm here for the super intricate handshakes Giorgi has with, I'm going to guess, all of his teammates. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
Who had mid-range jumper from Kofi Cockburn as Illinois' first points tonight? #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
First #Illini off the bench ... Kipper Nichols and Alan Griffin and Da'Monte Williams.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
First media timeout and it's 5-2 Lewis. Not the start I'm sure the #Illini were looking for tonight.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
***
Beat writer Scott Richey will have updates all night long from his spot courtside at State Farm Center as Illinois takes on Lewis in exhibition action. Be sure to keep following along ... and also follow him on Twitter (@srrichey) for more.
***
Here's Brad Underwood's take on being back at State Farm Center for the exhibition:
"Well, it’s time again. Excited to be back in the State Farm Center in front of our great fans, and excited to see how this team performs for the first time under the lights and in front of people. We’ve had a good fall. I’m excited about our growth. I’m excited about our improvement. It will be an opportunity to see how guys react. That’s always what these exhibition games are for.
"We get a home game against a very, very good Lewis team. A team that won 25 games last year. A team that’s absolutely dynamite from three-point range. This will be a different type of team than what we faced in South Carolina in terms of not as big and athletic, but at team that is very, very effective in what what they do."
***
So tonight's game against Lewis doesn't actually count. That doesn't lessen the importance of the exhibition matchup with the Division II squad.
"It’s fun knowing we finally get to play against another opponent," Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "It’s an exhibition game — it doesn’t count record-wise — but of course it gives us a chance to see what we’v been working on for the last four weeks. We’ve been beating up on each other, so it’s going to be fun to get some new action."
Tonight is the first of 4 games streamed exclusively on BTN+ (no TV):» 11/1 Lewis (Exh.)» 11/5 Nicholls St.» 11/23 Hampton» 11/26 LindenwoodA 1-month #Illini School Pass subscription gets all 4 games for $9.95Sign-up: https://t.co/3m6WehKFgaWatch: https://t.co/picmfoVzeu pic.twitter.com/KmkiyLoPu7— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 1, 2019
Consider the Illini well prepared to take on the Flyers. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishivili said he put in some time on his own reviewing the scout against Lewis in addition to what Illinois did as a team.
"They’re a great team," Bezhanishvili said. "A really skilled team. Like coach said, they don’t recruit unskilled players. They don’t win 25-30 games each year for no reason. It will be a great game for us. They’re a great, great three-point shooting team. They shot 36 threes last game and shot 20-something twos. We know we’ll have to run them off the line. It will be a challenge for us."
***
It's been nearly eight months since the last LIVE! Report for an Illinois men's basketball game. Plenty has happened since the 2018-19 Illini season ended with a Big Ten tournament loss to Iowa.
For one, the Illinois roster didn't really change that much. That's a positive as Brad Underwood is about to start his third season as Illini coach. Another round of roster churn would have tamped down some of the growing expectations for this year's team.
Part of avoiding that roster turnover was Ayo Dosunmu skipping out on the NBA and returning for his sophomore season. Giorgi Bezhanishvili is back. Trent Frazier, too. Plus Andres Feliz, Da'Monte Williams, Alan Griffin, Kipper Nichols and ... you get the picture.
But don't forget about the additions of freshmen Kofi Cockburn, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Jermaine Hamlin. Plus transfers Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison to push the other Illini guards while they sit out. Illinois hasn't made the NCAA tournament in any of the past six seasons. The aforementioned group could very well snap that streak.
Next season's not looking too shabby either what with four-star guard Andre Curbelo's Friday morning commitment. Pair him with three-star forward Coleman Hawkins (and maybe, just maybe, fellow four-star guard Adam Miller) and the Illini could be set with their 2020 class.
Of course, there's the 2019-20 season to get through first. That begins, unofficially at least, tonight against Lewis. Stay tuned.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).