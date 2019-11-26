All of our Illinois-Lindenwood coverage throughout tonight's game will be right here. Then stick around at IlliniHQ.com after for loads of online exclusive offerings.
***
A few notes and tidbits ahead of tonight's Illinois-Lindenwood game ...
— Lindenwood has a Sikh point guard in Sukhman Binder. He'll play wearing his patka (traditional Sikh headwear).
— Looks like senior forward Luka Radosevic is going to start for the Lions. He's played in one game this season (their last one against Bellarmine) but came off the bench. However, he's 6-foot-8. That at least gives Lindenwood more of a chance against Illinois 7-footer Kofi Cockburn given the Lions' starters in their first four games topped out at 6-5 Anthony Christian.
— Part of Giorgi Bezhanishvili's pregame stretching routine is more dancing. He's living his best life.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili is a national treasure.Pretty sure he was just on the pregame radio show after grabbing the crowd mic for his own sound check. Stopped to chat at the media table. Chopped it up for a second with a Lindenwood player. Protect him at all costs. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 26, 2019
— Illinois is wearing its new orange alternates.
— Should be same starters per usual for the Illini with Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier in the backcourt along with Bezhanishvili and Cockburn up front.
— Class of 2020 commit Adam Miller is supposed to be at tonight's game per a report from 247Sports.
***
Illinois basketball is on a roll — the winners of three straight games. The Illini hit the trifecta last week with victories against Hawaii, The Citadel and Hampton in a six-day span. Scored 120 points to take down the Pirates on Saturday.
Up next? That would be tonight's game against Division II Lindenwood. Here's how invested the Lions are in this game. They're counting it as an exhibition. If they take the "L" at State Farm Center it won't go against their record.
Final game on BTN+ this season. 🆚 Lindenwood🕖 TUE | 7 pm📍 @StateFarmCenter💻 https://t.co/UmPtmmEkzs (BTN+)✍️ https://t.co/3m6WehKFga 🎧 https://t.co/1HOxDhBJb8📊 https://t.co/knrW7YuTLP📰 https://t.co/zbdRUJUy63 pic.twitter.com/FwfuErORHA— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 26, 2019
The game counts for Illinois. At least sort of. The win (or loss ... it could happen, I suppose) goes on the Illini's record. Since the former is the more likely outcome, it'll go down for Illinois' march toward the 20-win mark.
The game won't count in NET ranking or KenPom ratings. Because Lindenwood is a Division II team. This is a game on the schedule to be played. Not a lot of juice beyond that.
The timing of the game also isn't great. Most of the students have left campus for Thanksgiving break. Other fans might have seen Lindenwood on the schedule and not bothered to grab tickets (unless they wanted some prime Orange Krush territory). We'll see what the turnout is at State Farm Center in about 90 minutes.
Mostly, this is the last tuneup game for Illinois before the nonconference schedule gets real. Yes, the Illini played (and lost) at Arizona the first week of the season. The upcoming stretch of Miami, Maryland, Michigan, Old Dominion and Missouri will be the toughest before Big Ten play starts in earnest in the new year.
Time to finish up the early season fine tuning against the Lions.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).