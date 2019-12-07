LIVE! Maryland
The Illini have some feeling about today's showdown with No. 3 Maryland. I'll just let sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu take things from here ...
"Big game," Dosunmu said. "I wouldn’t lie to you. There’s no love between these two teams. They want to kill us, and we want to kill them. It’s about who’s going to kill each other first. It’s going to be a great game, great atmosphere. We beat them last year, and there was a lot of chatter on the court.
"We just want to come out and try to have fun, but we know we’ve got to come out prepared because, like I said, there’s no love between these two teams. We can’t come out like we did against Miami. We’ve got to come out prepared knowing this team wants to dismantle us. We have to come out and play our game."
Remember when Illinois got blitzed out of the game Monday night against Miami? The Illini certainly do. It's something Brad Underwood hopes was addressed enough since, and the Illinois coach has seen better from his team in the prep to face No. 3 Maryland today.
"It was an immaturity in that approach," Underwood said of the poor practices and gameday shootaround before facing the Hurricanes. "I had not paid a whole bunch of attention getting down 8-2 to Lindenwood or the early starts because I knew we were prepared. Those things happen in a ball game.
"Using all your timeouts int he first half and not getting the spark — the flame lit — was very frustrating. It’s been something that we’ve worked very hard to try to address and ask those questions why. Shootaround wasn’t very good that day, and we’ve got to grow from that. We’ve got to have tremendous respect for our opponents, and we’ve got to have tremendous respect for the game of basketball."
Turns out Maryland can do more than just crab cakes and football. In fact, the football is a bit of a mixed bag this season. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Oh yeah. Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins? Not so much.
The saying might need to be changed to crab cakes and basketball should Mark Turgeon's No. 3 Maryland team continue to play like it has in its 9-0 start to the season. That's the challenge Illinois faces today in College Park. The Terrapins are ranked in the top three in the country and finally playing like it after big wins against Marquette and Notre Dame.
Maryland's a 10-point favorite this afternoon at the Xfinity Center for a reason. The Terps have a veteran point guard in senior four-year starter Anthony Cowan Jr., an NBA prospect big man in sophomore Jalen Smith and strong role players as complementary pieces.
The Illini will have their work cut for them. Sure Brad Underwood's team is 6-2. It's those two losses, though, that are more telling. The first was a 21-point road loss against a Top 25 Arizona team — a strong first half and then less than competitive second.
Monday's loss to Miami was the reverse. The Hurricanes took a 27-point lead in the first 15 minutes of the game. Illinois battled back in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback.
So that's two high major opponents, two losses for the Illini. A bit concerning at last given Illinois' inability to put together a full 40 minute game in either. Not to mention — save for games against Old Dominion and North Carolina A&T later this month — that's the caliber of opponent the Illini have the rest of this season.
The expectation for this team was to make it back to the NCAA tournament for the first time. A win today at No. 3 Maryland would be a positive step in that direction and really the first of the season.
