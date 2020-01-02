LIVE! Michigan State
Big Ten basketball is back in action. As always, follow along right here at IlliniHQ.com for comprehensive coverage of Illini hoops.
***
As we get closer to tipoff here in East Lansing, a few thoughts from Ayo Dosunmu ...
On restarting Big Ten play at 1-1
We can carry on and try to get a W. We can come with the extra fire knowing that we should be 2-0 in Big Ten play. We're 1-1.
On facing Michigan State
They just want to run and try to get easy layups. We just have to get back. One of the challenges that they present to us is make sure we get back in transition and not give them easy buckets and make them score against our halfcourt defense.
On last year's win against the Spartans
I remember they have a very tough team. We got out in transition. The game last year we won but it wasn't easy at all. Of course, I remember certain bits and pieces of it. The more we watch film on them, it brings back a lot of it vividly but I just remember them being a great team with a great coaching staff so it will be fun.
Regular starters for the #Illini:Trent FrazierAyo DosunmuDa'Monte WilliamsGiorgi BezhanishviliKofi CockburnAnd for the #Spartans:Cassius WinstonAaron HenryGabe BrownMarcus Bingham Jr.Xavier Tillman— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 3, 2020
***
Michigan State has a couple of freshmen that Illinois recruited in forwards Malik Hall and Julius Marble. Hall, an Illinois native, has played in all 13 games off the bench for the Spartans, while Marble has a smaller reserve role. Hall is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, and he's shooting 56.5 percent from the field overall and 36.4 percent on limited attempts from three-point range.
***
Illinois coach Brad Underwood had some thoughts about tonight's opponent ...
"Michigan State has been the best of the best," Underwood said. "They've been the best in this league for some time. (Tom Izzo's) been there 25 years. Their culture is very well established. They're a team that's like a bunch of pit bulls trying to rip a tire apart. They just keep coming. They're aggressive. They do what they do extremely well.
They're one of the elite transition teams not just in our conference but in the country. It's an interesting battle on a side note. We're both 1 and 2 in rebounding in the country. There's an interesting battle to take place there on both the offensive and defensive glass. But, it's a battle going into East Lansing and that's how we're approaching it."
Follow @srrichey on #Snap, too, from tonight's #Illini game: https://t.co/gqwp2yRkAW pic.twitter.com/B6EyUop14e— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) January 2, 2020
***
A couple notes to get us started in case you don't follow me on Twitter.
— Illinois is wearing its orange throwbacks tonight in East Lansing, Mich. Worth a mention that the Illini wore these same jerseys when they upset Michigan State last year in Champaign. They're also unbeaten (2-0) wearing them this season and .500 for the Brad Underwood era. (That last note courtesy of colleague Matthew Stevens, who looked it up so I didn't have to).
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is not dressed and will not play again tonight. The Illini freshman forward missed the North Carolina A&T game with an injury, and he has his right foot in a boot.
Haven't seen the #Illini since Braggin' Rights. New-look Giorgi Bezhanishvili with no beard and only a little bit of hair left with his new very short do.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 2, 2020
— Also on the injury front, Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston is in inform and went through the first round of pregame warmups for the Spartans. Me missed their last game against Western Michigan with a left knee bruise. Has a sleeve on that knee tonight.
— Illinois guard Austin Hutcherson is at tonight's game. The Illini junior has not traveled with the team for road games before because he's sitting out this season, and those types of transfers typically don't travel. Will find out what the different circumstances are for this game.
***
It's fitting the first LIVE! Report of 2020 will happen on the road since that's where I've been the last 12 days combining a quick break for Christmas, a trip to California for the Redbox Bowl and the end of the Illinois football season and now a stop in East Lansing, Mich.
Big Ten play is resuming with a doozy for the Illini men's basketball team. As in a third straight ranked opponent in conference action after splitting with Maryland and Michigan in early December. Michigan State came in at No. 14 in this week's AP poll — another test for Brad Underwood and Co. in what's still the first half of the 2019-20 season.
Shots up in Breslin. 🏀 7 pm on @FS1 #Illini x #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/BvYr963NT9— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 2, 2020
But Illinois should maybe feel good about its chances tonight at the Breslin Center. While Michigan State holds a slim 61-60 overall advantage in the series and a bit of a wider gap on its own home court, the Illini and Spartans have split the last 14 matchups right down the middle. That includes last year's court-storming upset at State Farm Center and even a relatively recent win in East Lansing in the 2014-15 season.
Does that mean Michigan State isn't a pretty clear favorite for tonight's 7 p.m. (CST) tip? Well, no. As of early this afternoon, the Spartans were a 9 1/2-point favorite. Not an outrageous line, but the favorites nonetheless.
Another chance at an upset, then, for Illinois. In kind of an important game. The Illini enter the bulk of Big Ten play with just a single Quadrant I victory. They need more, and conference games will provide those opportunities. Like tonight. At 1-1 with most of the rest of the Big Ten save for Michigan State (2-0) and Northwestern (0-2), Illinois arguably needs nine — if not 10 — more victories to put together its best case for an NCAA tournament berth.
Will the first of those wins come tonight? Will be tough. This Michigan State team might not have lived up to its near unanimous preseason No. 1 bidding (I voted for an equally as inconsistent Kentucky), but the Spartans still have Cassius Winston. That's as good a place to start as any and a player the Illini will have to try and flummox like they did last year in Champaign.
