Good morning from Ann Arbor! It was an early morning in Michigan for Illinois. Not able to get on the court at the Crisler Center upon their arrival yesterday because of Michigan hosting a gymnastics meet, the Illini got in a shootaround before dawn ahead of today's game against the Wolverines.
It wasn't a long workout. Just enough to work up a bit of a sweat and get a little familiar with the sight lines and rims. We'll see if the early start helps or hinders Illinois come game time.
Kind of an important game today in Ann Arbor. Illinois, ranked No. 21 nationally, enters on a five-game winning streak and fresh off a road win Tuesday at Purdue. Another win away from home would not only give the Illini a Big Ten-leading third, but it would also make them the Big Ten leaders. Illinois currently shares the top spot in the conference with Michigan State. Beating Michigan would give the Illini a half-game lead in the standings.
A win today in Ann Arbor would also mean a sixth straight in Big Ten play. The last Illinois team to win that many conference games in a row wound up playing in the national championship game in the 2004-05 season. So there's that.
Illinois will be without Alan Griffin, of course. The sophomore guard was suspended two games by the Big Ten for his (deserved) flagrant-2 ejection at Purdue. Whether a two-game rip was deserved? The's been some debate on that point. Illini coach Brad Underwood has called it "excessive."
It will be interesting to see if Griffin's absence is an issue. Illinois beat Purdue by 17 with Griffin playing just 3 minutes before his ejection. He also went scoreless in 11 minutes in Illinois' early December win against Michigan. Still, that was before his role increased and he had something of a breakout.
Basically, we'll all find out starting in an hour. Stay tuned.
