LIVE! Minnesota
***
The Orange Krush sections filled up quickly here at State Farm Center, as students poured in about an hour before tip. Because of winter break, the Krush hasn't been in attendance for a Big Ten game since the first time Illinois beat Michigan in early December.
The rest of the arena is still kind of empty. That's where the older, typically late-arriving part of the crowd comes into play. One would assume.
Just a ton of @TheOrangeKrush members streaming into State Farm Center right now. I'm anticipating my ears will be ringing at some point tonight. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 30, 2020
Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Very excited the @TheOrangeKrush is back. Hit them with his best Ric Flair as he came back out on the court for warmups. #Illini pic.twitter.com/W8NbgfR0h2— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 30, 2020
"Welcome back! We missed ya!" — #Illini assistant Orlando Antigua to @TheOrangeKrush.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 30, 2020
"We’ve got great, great fans," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They show up. The more energy they provide and the louder, the better. I’m a big noise guy. I love it. Loud moves people and excites people.
"I don’t think there’s any doubt we’ve got some of the greatest fans in the country. We’ve been in the top 25 for 30-plus years in terms of attendance, and we’re very, very proud of that."
***
Minnesota might have two of the best players in the Big Ten in Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu, but the Gophers aren't deep. Their rotation is basically seven guys. Maybe. Not a bad group, though.
"Marcus Carr has been terrific at the point, and Oturu I’ve said is the most improved player in the country," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "His offensive talents are not limited to anything. He’s a very, very good rebounder. He’s a very good shot blocker, and he’s scoring in a lot of ways. Then when you combine that and surround them with two perimeter shooters in (Gabe) Kalscheur and (Payton) Willis it makes for a very good offensive basketball team. We’ll have our hands full defensively."
Ok wow there's a lot of people here...Get over to @StateFarmCenter. Hurry up! 🔶— The Orange Krush (@TheOrangeKrush) January 30, 2020
***
Illinois enters tonight's game against Minnesota winners of six straight in Big Ten play. Getting the sixth on Saturday at Michigan required a bit of help from the Wolverines (five straight missed free throws) and another big shot from Ayo Dosunmu.
Good to be home. #Illini x #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/rZNcUdXvAj— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 30, 2020
"Michigan was a unique game to rewatch from a standpoint I felt after the game that we had the best player on the court who made a great play and we won," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "I probably didn’t give enough credit to how good Andres Feliz was in the second half. It was a hard fought road win.
"We’re sure the heck not going to give it back, but we didn’t play great. We didn’t play with the kind of the same energy and pop we had earlier in the week at Purdue. Ayo wouldn’t let us go home with a loss. I’m glad he’s on our side, and now we turn around and get a team in Minnesota who might have two of the best players in our league."
***
The month of January didn't exactly start on a strong note for Illinois. The Illini had one of their worst shooting performances of the season and lost by 20 points at Michigan State.
The rest of the month? Talk about a breakthrough. The Illini have won six straight games heading into tonight's 6:30 p.m. tip against Minnesota. They're tied with Michigan State now at the top of the Big Ten standings and ranked No. 19 in the country.
Not a bad month.
Some of the early games this month took on a bit of a "must win" feel simply so Illinois could avoid the regular hole it had been digging itself at the beginning of conference play the last couple seasons. That feeling is mostly gone and has been replaced by something different. It's more of a "How long can they keep this going?" deal.
Illinois basketball is ... back?
That doesn't negate the importance of holding serve at home tonight against Minnesota. The Big Ten might have gotten better on the road last week with eight total wins, including two from the Illini, but home court advantage is still kind of a thing. Illinois might have the road wins to help balance out dropping a game at home, but the idea is to not have to dip into that reserve.
Minnesota won't make it easy. The Gophers have two of the better players in the conference in sophomore center Daniel Oturu and redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr. Oturu is a legit Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, and he could well have played his way into the first round of this June's NBA draft. Carr is the point guard Minnesota needed last year — somebody that can create for himself just as effectively as he creates for his teammates.
Illinois has the talent to match. Should be a good one in front of what might not be a sellout at State Farm Center but likely winds up pretty close.
