LIVE! Nebraska
Tonight's just like every other Illinois gameday. Right here at IlliniHQ.com is the place to be for comprehensive Illini hoops coverage. Follow along with our beat writer, who's posted up courtside at State Farm Center.
The officials for tonight's game are Paul Szelc, John Higgins and Bo Boroski. The last of those got some Illini fans in their feelings ahead of the game.
Here's the thing, though. Boroski is the top-rated official in the country. And, yes, that is something that is tracked. Ken Pomeroy has "Ref Ratings" on his site, and Bo Boroski is right at the top. The Big Ten, in fact, has the top three. Or the top three are at least guys that all ref in the Big Ten. Terry Wymer — one of Brad Underwood's favorites — is second. Mike Eades is third.
Some big news already at State Farm Center, as Nebraska will be without point guard Cam Mack, who is out for tonight's game with an illness. Mack is averaging 12 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his first season for the Cornhuskers.
Mack is Nebraska's best playmaker and simply its best overall player. Huge loss for the Huskers, who really can't afford to lose any players from their rotation and let alone their best.
Illinois has found itself in several "must win" games of varying degrees this season. You know that. It's been a regular talking point here at the LIVE! Report.
Tonight's game against Nebraska is a little different. Not so much "must win" and more along the lines of "can't lose."
Illinois got back on track last week with its road win against a then top 10 Penn State team. The 62-56 victory on the Nittany Lions' home court snapped a four-game Illini losing streak. It might not have been enough for Illinois to jump back into the AP Top 25, but it was an important win.
Not squandering the momentum gained by notching another road victory (five this season, including four in Big Ten play) is just as important. Tonight's game can't be a "trap game" because there's only Thursday's game at Northwestern looming, but the Illini can't drop another home game. Just. Simply. Can't.
While Illinois is in "can't lose" territory, Nebraska is in dire need of a win. The Cornhuskers' 11-game losing streak is tied with Northwestern for worst in the Big Ten, and they're six games back of Minnesota and Purdue, who are tied for 11th in the league.
First-year Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg essentially built this year's team from scratch. Only sophomore guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson played last season for Tim Miles, and redshirt junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. (sat out last year) is the only other returning player. That left 13 newcomers for this season, and it shows.
