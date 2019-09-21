Beat writer Scott Richey will be tweeting throughout the rest of the night. He'll spend most of pregame on the field before heading back to the press box to deliver insight and analysis as Illinois and Nebraska square off at Memorial Stadium.
Follow along all night.
****
The first goal Illinois football set for the 2019 season was an undefeated run through nonconference play. Mark that one down as a miss. Losing at home to Eastern Michigan a week ago was a serious stumble in year four of the Lovie Smith era.
But Smith is moving on quickly. The next goal for the Illini is a Big Ten championship. The first step toward that begins at 7 p.m. today when Illinois starts conference action against Nebraska. It's the "real season" according to the Illini coach.
Real season, real implications. For this season to be better than last (four wins), Illinois has to win at least three of its nine Big Ten games. Smith has four Big Ten wins total in his first three seasons and has never won more than two in a single season.
Still, Smith wasn't biting on the potential importance of his team's Big Ten opener.
"I can't say that this one is any more important," Smith said. "If we had won last week, I would be talking about how we had one goal to finish the nonconference schedule 3-0. Then I would talk about starting Big Ten play. So it was going to come. The importance of this game was there by itself, and that hasn't changed.
"Hopefully, when you don't play your best football, there would be more of a sense of urgency to get everything right and knowing exactly what type of opponent you have, it's about Big Ten play. In an ideal world you would want to start Big Ten play at home. I talked about the audience that will be watching us and what we have going on this weekend. There's a lot of things surrounding this game, and we want to be ready to go and as much orange as we see the better off we will be."
