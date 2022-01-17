Illinois suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season in a double-overtime thriller at State Farm Center. We'll have more online later today and in Tuesaday's print edition.
* * *
Eric Hunter Jr. has two big baskets, both off assists from Trevion Williams, during this second overtime. Illinois needs buckets and stops immediately.
* * *
Another Sasha Stefanovic three plus buckets by Eric Hunter Jr. and Trevion Williams have Purdue up 87-83.
* * *
Sasha Stefanovic sank 1 of 2 free throws to put Purdue ahead by two points before Andre Curbelo found Alfonso Plummer in the paint for a tying layup. Jaden Ivey misses the potential game-winning shot, and we're headed to a second overtime tied at 78.
* * *
Illinois will have the ball out of a timeout after Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk records a steal from Trevion Williams. Andre Curbelo hit a turnaround jumper to pull the Illini within one at 77-76.
* * *
Kofi Cockburn has fouled out on the second possession of overtime. He wasn't able to get set on a driving Jaden Ivey.
Illinois responds by taking the lead, though, on an Alfonso Plummer three. Ivey quickly gets the lead back for Purdue with two free throw makes.
* * *
We're headed to overtime in Champaign as Illinois comes up with a defensive stop on Purdue's last possession of regulation.
* * *
Jaden Ivey misses his first free throw of the day, and Andre Curbelo responds with a reverse layup to tie the game at 69 with 10.2 seconds left in regulation. Purdue possession.
* * *
A three by Alfonso Plummer and back-to-back layups by Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo have Illinois one defensive stop away from playing for a tie or the lead. Purdue has the ball with 28.2 seconds remaining in regulation.
* * *
Sasha Stefanovic has come up big for Purdue down the stretch, hitting another three-pointer to re-extend the Boilermakers' led to seven with less than two minutes remaining.
* * *
The back-and-forth battle continues at State Farm Center, with Purdue pushing ahead by seven but Illinois cutting it to four with an Alfonso Plummer three in the corner. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk follows with a stop on Trevion Williams, who is shooting 4 of 15 from the field today. Bosmans-Verdonk and Payne have made Williams' life tough today.
* * *
The Illini briefly played into a tie with the Boilermakers, at 49-all on two Alfonso Plummer free throws. But three-pointers by Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic restore the Boilermakers' lead. Andre Curbelo, meanwhile, is up to 10 points on the day.
* * *
Illinois' bench and fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the three-man officiating crew as the Illini hold six fouls to Purdue's two. But Brad Underwood's crew still is chipping away.
Andre Curbeo hits a nice pull-up jumper in close before Da'Monte Williams hustles down the court off a missed three-pointer to block a Jaden Ivey shot at the rim.
* * *
The Illini are finding some juice from beyond the arc, with Jacob Grandison hitting the team's third three-pointer of this half as we dip close to the 15-minute mark. Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, though, responds with a three of his own.
* * *
Illinois is rallying despite Kofi Cockburn picking up his third and fourth fouls early in this second half. Alfonoso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams hit consecutive threes to pull the Illini within 39-34 less than four minutes into the period. Williams had another three rim out on him just before that as well.
* * *
Trent Frazier was announced at halftime as the latest Big Ten Player of the Week. The guard produced 20 points in a win over Nebraska and 18 points in a victory versus Michigan.
* * *
Illinois trails Purdue 37-26 at halftime as a lengthy scoring drought set the Illini back in a big way.
Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn lead Illinois with eight points apiece. No one else has more than three points. Purdue is being powered by big man Zach Edey, who boasts 14 points to go with eight points from Jaden Ivey.
The Illini are shooting just 31 percent from the field compared to the Boilermakers' 44.8 mark. Illinois also is being outrebounded 19-14.
* * *
Illinois' offense has gone silent following a flagrant-1 foul on Omar Payne plus matching technical fouls for Payne and Trevion Williams. Zach Edey is feasting down low, and that may only continue with Payne possessing three fouls and Kofi Cockburn carrying two fouls.
Illini throwing some wild passes on the offense end, but the Boilermakers' defense again is proving difficult to penetrate.
* * *
Illinois takes its first lead of the game at 21-20 on a Trent Frazier three-pointer. Then a wild back-and-forth sequence ensued, ending with Omar Payne and Trevion Williams exchanging words and being separated under the Illini basket.
Boilermakers also picked up their first foul of the game with about 8:30 left in the opening half. It was Zach Edey hacking Kofi Cockburn, who banked both of his free throws.
Each team with just three turnovers early on as well.
* * *
A Luke Goode three-pointer and an Andre Curbelo transition layup off a Jaden Ivey turnover have pulled the Illini within 14-12, with 11:49 left in the first half. Zach Edey's absence for Purdue during those last few minutes definitely helped Illinois' offense, which also received a Kofi Cockburn dunk.
* * *
Illinois is struggling to finish anything at the rim early in this one. Part of that is Purdue's defense playing very well, and part of it is just the Illini missing buckets. Kofi Cockburn checked out after four minutes in favor of Omar Payne, who immediately grabbed an offensive rebound to set up a Trent Frazier three.
On the plus side for Illinois, Andre Curbelo is checking in following the break. It'll be his first game since Nov. 23.
* * *
The latest Associated Press rankings have dropped just before opening tip: Purdue checks in at No. 4 (up from No. 7), Illinois at No. 17 (up from No. 25).
* * *
The starting lineups are published for today's game as we head under 15 minutes before opening tip.
Illinois will deploy Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da'Monte Williams, Kofi Cockburn and Jacob Grandison. Purdue will counter with Mason Gillis, Isaiah Thompson, Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic.
* * *
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo is in uniform and participating in the ongoing shootaround. The sophomore has played in just four games this season and has been sidelined since mid-November while dealing with an injury.
* * *
Meyers Leonard is Illinois' guest of honor today as he and his wife have made a $500,000 donation to the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation project. The former Illini big man is making his first appearance at State Farm Center since his college playing career ended in 2012.
Leonard spent a little time with media members an hour before the opening tip-off.
"Our first date was at Ubben Basketball Complex. So this university is very special to us," said Leonard, who spent seven seasons with the NBA's Portland Trailblazers and most recently was part of the Miami Heat organization. "I didn’t grow up with a whole lot — close to nothing. And I just grew up thinking Champaign-Illinois, the Illinois basketball team, it was the Mecca to me. First time stepping on campus, I was in awe. ... It comes from the heart more than it does from my pocket."
Leonard will be recognized on the court during the game's first media timeout.
Leonard also addressed an incident earlier in the pandemic in which he used an anti-Semetic slur on a gaming stream.
"It hurt me to know I had made such a mistake as it pertained to my character," Leonard said, becoming choked up while speaking about the subject. "I certainly made a very, very big mistake and I have over the last however long since the incident taken the steps to educate myself, to be in the Jewish community."
Leonard said he will be meeting with Jewish students on the U of I campus later today.
"Number one and most importantly is to say sorry," Leonard said of his planned message to those students. "This did not come from a place of hate. I was a fool."
Leonard additionally talked about mental wellness and battling the stigma attached to the topic.
"We all go through tough parts of our lives. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or you’re poor. A lot of times we hide our pain. We hide our emotions. We don’t want to seem weak," Leonard said. "I was crumbling from the inside out. It’s a pretty scary feeling. I’m glad I sought out the help I needed."
Leonard wrapped up his media availability by speaking about fellow big man Kofi Cockburn.
"If I were to take off running at that pillar right there, it’s probably what it’d feel like running into Kofi," Leonard said. "I’m always excited when there’s a younger Illinois guy coming through the ranks and trying to make it to the next level."
* * *
Trevion Williams seems especially ready for this game on the Boilermakers' side. He's been driving the hype for Purdue during this early shootaround, clapping and shouting repeatedly.
He, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst currently are working with a Purdue assistant coach on converting layups through contact. Safe to say that's a smart plan, as Kofi Cockburn should be a regular impediment to the Boilermakers in the paint.
* * *
It's been a while since the Illini and Boilermakers saw one another — a little more than 365 days.
Illinois hosted Purdue two days into the year 2021 and booked a 66-58 victory. Kofi Cockburn did something he's accomplished frequently this season, logging a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double as one of four Illini in double figures scoring. Da'Monte Williams also achieved a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards. Illinois' other two double-digit scorers no longer are with the program: Ayo Dosunmu (12 points) and Adam Miller (10 points).
The Boilermakers were led in that loss by Brandon Newman and Trevion Williams with 14 points apiece. What really did in Purdue was shooting worse than 32 percent from the field in the first half while falling behind 33-23. Big man Zach Edey (12 minutes) and athletic guard Jaden Ivey (15 minutes) saw fairly limited playing time, and one has to imagine that won't repeat itself today.
* * *
Good morning from State Farm Center, where the 25th-ranked Illinois men's basketball team hosts seventh-ranked Purdue in a marquee Big Ten Conference matchup.
The Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) look to remain perfect in league play, while the Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2) are trying to run their win streak to three following victories over Penn State and Nebraska.
We've got plenty of pregame reading material for you to indulge in ahead of the 11 a.m. opening tip-off. Follow along here for updates before and throughout the game as well.
