Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center
***
Difficult to gauge the crowd at State Farm Center. Not sure the Orange Krush is at its peak performance. Basically all a handful of guys behind me are yelling is "Boo Buie, you're trash!" Plus some expletives.
Not necessarily the best and the brightest making their presence known so far. I appreciate some creativity from student sections. Making a FranCon meter poster for Iowa games? Classic. Getting Brad Underwood to sign a giant Fran McCaffery head featuring blazing red laser eyes? The best.
Calling someone trash? Do better.
***
Do I anticipate tonight's game featuring a lot of scoring? I do not. And as much as Illinois has struggled from an efficiency standpoint at that end of the court for good chunks of this season, Northwestern is actually worse.
The Wildcats rank 305th nationally in effective field goal percentage, and their trouble comes both on twos and threes. They enter tonight's game ranked 276th nationally in two-point percentage (47.7 percent) and 290th in three-point percentage (31.8 percent).
What Northwestern does better than Illinois, though, is both turn teams over and also limits its own mistakes in that regard. The Wildcats turn it over on just 15.1 percent of their possessions, which is good for 16th nationally, and they force their opponents in turnovers on 21.9 percent of their possessions. That's 30th best in the country.
***
Terrence Shannon Jr. being cleared to play tonight against Northwestern should be a net positive for Illinois. But it won't come without an adjustment. The Illini figured out how to play without their scoring leader the last two games, and, offensively, didn't fare that bad.
Adding 17 points per game back to the rotation should be a good thing. What working Shannon back in to the mix, though, has to come with the right approach. Matthew Mayer has thrived the past two games as the go-to option. He still has to get his shots.
***
Illinois will be back to full strength for tonight's game. Terrence Shannon Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will play against Northwestern.
The 6-foot-6 senior guard missed the last two games after suffering a concussion more than a week ago at Penn State. The Illini split those games, losing at Indiana and beating Minnesota at home.
Shannon is Illinois' leading scorer this season. The Texas Tech transfer is averaging 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. He had just nine points in the Illini's loss at Northwestern in early January.
Terrence Shannon Jr. sighting.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 23, 2023
No update on his status tonight just yet. #Illini pic.twitter.com/8CEDzirh0w
***
The Illinois team that fouled every other possession (only a slight exaggeration) and lost by double digits at Northwestern to start the new year is not this Illinois team.
At least that's Brad Underwood's hope. That Jan. 4 loss in Evanston was just the beginning of the Illini coach's complete transformation of his team. No more switching 1-5. The five out offense was also put into a secondary option behind his ol' reliable spread offense.
The result wasn't pretty in the early stage of that transformation. Illinois is 9-4 since as individual roles have been established.
Northwestern, of course, has been pretty good, too. The Wildcats are in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten and are 10-4 since the start of the new year. That includes a series sweep of Indiana (which Illinois couldn't manage) and a win against then No. 1 Purdue.
What all that means in tonight's rematch in Champaign is to be determined. Northwestern needs a win to keep in the hunt for a Big Ten title. Illinois needs one to try and rise from the jam packed middle of the league standings and into potential double bye territory.
We'll see who gets it.