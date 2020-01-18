LIVE! Northwestern
The week between games didn't change things. Right here at State Farm Center is the place to be for comprehensive Illinois basketball coverage throughout and after today's game. Follow along!
***
Some notes and observations with tipoff less than 30 minutes away ...
— The Illini are wearing their script "Illinois" throwbacks today against Northwestern, with the Wildcats in purple.
Because I'm sure everyone wants to know what I think about this year's #Illini unis ...1. Script white2. Orange throwback3. Road blue4. Alternate orange5. Home white https://t.co/0qctCyTcgk— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 15, 2020
— Illinois guard Trent Frazier is just 11 points away from reaching 1,000 points for his career. That obviously could happen today.
— Northwestern will be without freshman guard Boo Buie for the fifth straight game. He's yet to be cleared after suffering a high ankle sprain. Veteran guard Anthony Gaines is also out after his recent season-ending shoulder surgery.
Since the music at SFC just went from Duran Duran to Elvis, I'm going to assume the "Opponent Shootaround" playlist has been selected with Northwestern out here solo.More modern selections when the #Illini are also on the court.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 18, 2020
— Northwestern might be 6-10 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten, but that didn't stop Illinois coach Brad Underwood from heaping some praise on the Wildcats. They did beat Northwestern last Saturday, but lost by 13 at home Tuesday against Iowa.
"Northwestern's playing great," Underwood said. "They’re a team that is extremely big. They’re a team that shoots it at every spot.
"We’ve got to be very good. They’re mixing up defenses, and the break’s given us the opportunity to spend some times on those things. They run great action. Chris (Collins) is a very, very good offensive mind and offensive coach. He does a great job of controlling tempo, so we’ll have to handle all of those things.
"They’re a team that continually is getting better. They’re better than their record is showing. They’re a team that’s playing awfully hard — they’re fighting — and you have to maintain for 40 minutes against them. You’ve got to compete against them. This young team is getting better."
***
Illinois might not have played a game since last Saturday's win against Rutgers, but the Illini certainly weren't inactive.
"I think the break came at the right time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We’re six (Big Ten) games in, and we had five in 12 days. The last part of that I thought was fairly challenging with a real late game at Wisconsin and a quick turn with a morning game here at home against a really physical Rutgers team. Watching that film, I thought we were a little sluggish, but we found a way to grit that out.
"We’ve had an opportunity to work on a few things, add a few things. I thought they’ve been productive practices. (But) you always get a little bit apprehensive this time of year when you do get too much time off. Sometimes you just like to play."
***
Does it feel like it's been a long time since Illinois basketball last played to you? It certainly does to me.
No game since last Saturday's victory against Rutgers was a good thing for the Illini. They managed to work in a pair of off days Sunday and Wednesday. Then got in game prep Thursday and Friday for today's game against Northwestern.
You know what day it is...#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/rUMs8npGJD— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 18, 2020
Illinois should be well rested (and also boasting some new wrinkles scheme-wise) thanks to its break. But what does that mean for the return to Big Ten action? Will the time off do the Illini wonders or will it mean they come out rusty and vulnerable against the bottom team in the conference?
We'll find out shortly with the 4 p.m. tip here at State Farm Center. Given its a home game in the wild and wacky Big Ten, it falls under the "must win" category even if Illinois has on of those elusive road victories this season. Protecting home court has become a necessity.
And it should happen. Northwestern has been on a steady decline since Bryant McIntosh and Co. led the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament appearance in the 2016-17 season. Injuries haven't helped Northwestern's cause this season, but they mostly happened to guards Anthony Gaines and Boo Buie after the Wildcats lost to the likes of Merrimack, Radford and Hartford. At home.
So this is definitely a "must win" game for No. 24 Illinois. Because a loss means the Illini will almost assuredly drop out of the AP Top 25 after one week — just like in December 2014 when they were last ranked.
