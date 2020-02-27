LIVE! Northwestern
Another road game, another reason to stay right here at IlliniHQ.com for comprehensive Illini hoops coverage from Evanston. Follow along all night with beat writer Scott Richey, and then make sure to check out Friday's N-G for all our coverage (with art galore from photo editor Robin Scholz who is also on the road).
***
Getting closer to tipoff (11 minutes and counting). Still a lot of #Illini orange in the Welsh-Ryan Arena seats. Arguably more orange than purple.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 28, 2020
No Bo Boroski tonight at Welsh-Ryan Arena. I'm kind of bummed. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 28, 2020
The #Illini are still living that four-guard life in the starting lineup:Trent FrazierAndres FelizAyo DosunmuDa'Monte WilliamsKofi CockburnExpected starters for the #Wildcats, too:Boo BuiePat SpencerMiller KoppRobbie BeranRyan Young— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 28, 2020
***
Some familiar faces made the trip to Evanston for tonight's game. In the crowd behind what I think will be the Northwestern bench are Illinois football coach Lovie Smith, Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small and former Illini Doug Altenberger, who's not on the radio call because Deon Thomas is.
***
Some notes and observations ahead of tonight's game:
— There's still a little more than 30 minutes until tipoff, but of the fans that are already in their seats there's at least an equal number repping Illinois as Northwestern. That's not exactly a surprise at Welsh-Ryan Arena (aka State Farm Center North).
— It's an alternate jersey battle tonight. The Illini are in their orange throwbacks, while Northwestern is in its all black, Gothic-font inspired look.
Dressing for their own funeral?😉— Jason Rahn (Colton's Dad) (@CPbloggerdad) February 27, 2020
— As has become normal, Tevian Jones was the first Illinois player on the court for warmups. At least of those playing. Jacob Grandison (sit out transfer) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (out of boot, still not dressing) beat him to the court. Jones played a season high 20 minutes at Rutgers but has drawn a DNP the last two games with Ayo Dosunmu back in the lineup.
— Last month's game against Northwestern saw the Wildcats throw a zone defense at Illinois. The Illini beat it by getting the ball to Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the short corner where the sophomore forward connected on some mid-range jumpers. Bezhanishvili went 0-fer Monday night against Nebraska and has made one of his last 12 shots.
***
Remember how Monday night's game against Nebraska was a "can't lose" situation for Illinois? The same applies tonight in Evanston.
The Illini are securely in the NCAA tournament field at this point. Winning at Northwestern will simply keep Illinois' trajectory headed in an upward direction. The more wins Brad Underwood and Co. can accumulate, the more likely it is they avoid an 8/9 game and a No. 1 seed in the second round.
BEAT. NORTHWESTERN. #Illini | #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/pvkeywEzfA— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 27, 2020
Yes, it's time to really start thinking about NCAA tournament seeding. Especially since Big Ten tournament seeding changes on a daily basis. Heading into tonight's game Illinois is the No. 4 seed in the latter and a recipient of a double bye.
That's a difference maker when you consider the Illini have been out of the Big Ten tournament before Friday in each of the past several years. Holding on to that double bye? Well, it involves not losing tonight at Northwestern.
The Wildcats are in a similar situation as Nebraska, riding an 11-game losing streak that has them firmly in the Big Ten basement. While Northwestern kept last month's showdown in Champaign close, Illinois is still a 6 1/2-point road favorite. That plenty of orange and blue is expected at Welsh-Ryan Arena could swing the odds further in the Illini's favor.
It might be the best mix possible. Illinois has played better on the road at times this season (four Big Ten road victories) but a little juice from a pro-Illini crowd (the team is 13-3 at home) might help, too.
