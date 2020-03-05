LIVE! Ohio State
Here's the thing about tonight's game in Columbus, Ohio. Whatever the final score is — wherever Illinois finds itself at the end of the game against Ohio State — the Illini will be in fourth place in the Big Ten.
A win against the Buckeyes would put Illinois into a four-way tie for first place in the conference standings with Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin. The multi-team tiebreaker does the Illini no favors when either the Spartans or Terrapins are involved. When it's both? Illinois is falling further from first.
Should the Illini lose tonight at Value City Arena in Columbus, well, then they would simply just be in fourth place behind a three-way tie for first.
That doesn't mean tonight's game is without value. Far from it. Illinois has to win tonight — and Sunday at home against Iowa — in the most likely scenario to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title. One win probably isn't enough even though Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin all have tough games to finish the week.
One win this week, though, would at least clinch a double bye for Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. Given regular Wednesday starts the past few seasons, not starting until Friday in Indianapolis would be something.
So there's still tremendous value in an Illinois win tonight against Ohio State. That goes beyond the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament benefits. Another road win against a top 35 team in the country (per NET rankings) would give the Illini six of them. They already have the most at five, so another would simply be gravy on Illinois' NCAA tournament resume.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).