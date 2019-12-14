LIVE! Old Dominion
Don't stray too far from IlliniHQ.com — your home for comprehensive coverage throughout today's Illinois game against Old Dominion. Plenty of postgame coverage, too.
***
Some random thoughts ahead of today's game ...
— Illinois wore its new orange alternates Wednesday against Michigan. It's the orange throwbacks today. Always a popular choice.
— There are a number of Old Dominion that have embraced the short shorts look.
— Old Dominion has a 7-footer in its starting lineup in junior Dajour Dickens. At just 215 pounds, though, he gives up approximately 70 pounds to Illinois 7-footer Kofi Cockburn. Long arms for Dickens, and he does rank eighth nationally in blocked shot percentage (swatting 15.3 percent available to him) so could still be a challenge for Cockburn.
— Beyond some pretty good defense, one other thing stood out in Illinois' brief December foray into Big Ten play. Ayo Dosunmu looked more like his ideal self. That he got some opportunities to push the ball and score in transition early against Michigan was a good thing. Considering he's battling his three-point shot at the moment, getting downhill and attacking the basket isn't a terrible idea.
— Curious to see what the State Farm Center crowd will be today. The Michigan game was probably the best of the year. A 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Old Dominion along with the Orange Krush seats behind the benches going to regular folk means today will be different.
***
Illinois made it through its three-game stretch against "M" schools — Miami, Maryland and Michigan — with a 1-2 record. About how beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) predicted it. Albeit with the results from the games against the Hurricanes and Wolverines flipped.
The Illini head into today's 5 p.m. tip with Old Dominion coming off its best win of the season — a nine-point victory against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday. And, yes, it was an upset. Being a one-point favorite at home really isn't being a favorite. Plus, the Wolverines were ranked. Illinois was not. Upset applies.
It could have been two straight wins. The Illini led by 15 in the second half at then No. 3 Maryland a week ago before the Terrapins executed their comeback. Now that would have been something. Consecutive wins against top five teams? Good enough to get ranked.
Alas, it was just one. Still a big one, though. Add in solid effort and mostly OK execution against Maryland, and Illinois is playing its best ball of the Brad Underwood era.
The goal for today's game against Old Dominion? Don't lose that momentum. Illinois operates under a "nameless, faceless" preparation plan. That the Monarchs are 3-7 and have lost six straight shouldn't have the Illini feeling overconfident. At least that's the plan.
We'll see in about an hour how well said plan will be executed.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette.