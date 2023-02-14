Follow along all evening with our beat writer on the scene in State College, Pa., for Illinois-Penn State, Part II:

***

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett can be a problem. Illinois found that out in December when Pickett put up 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Nittany Lion's 74-59 win in Champaign.

"Pickett has done it against everybody," the Illinois coach said. "You take your medicine there a little bit. What we can’t do is what we did in the first game and give him (20 points) and (six) assists. You can’t give him both. You’ve got to make his life hard. He’s big and strong and loves to just bang and bang and bang, and that gives him a rhythm. We can’t give Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy and Myles Dread and Camren Wynter clean open looks from three. They’ve got tremendous spurt-ability where they can hit three, four or five in row if you just worry about Pickett."

Illinois freshman wing Ty Rodgers is one of several Illinois players that might wind up defending Pickett tonight.

"I’m going to do whatever it takes to win," Rodgers said. "If that means guarding Pickett or whoever it is, I’m going to try to do it to the best of my ability. ... He’s an angle guy. For him, it’s not letting him get to his angles. Trying to be aggressive with him and making things hard for him."

***

Back to your regularly scheduled gameday coverage from Happy Valley. (Although I'll certainly ask Brad Underwood about Zacharie Perrin after the game).

Here's what the Illinois coach had to say about the December loss to Penn State:

"We get a Penn State team that really embarrassed us in the first game," Underwood said. "It was a time where we weren’t playing very well. We were not very good on either end of the court. We were especially bad on the offensive side. We can look at all the defensive shortcomings, but our inept offense helped lead to some very, very poor defensive sequences.

"They hurt us in transition. Any time you get three or four or five guys close to 20 points, it’s not a very good night. … We’re a completely different team on both ends of the court from the first time we met. We’ve got to play extremely hard and play extremely well and try to keep them out of transition. Just be more solid than we were in the first game."

***

Let's just say I did not expect to spend part of my pregame writing a short story on Zacharie Perrin leaving Illinois. It comes as a serious surprise given Illinois coach Brad Underwood just talked him up in a fairly big way about four days ago.

***

The list of adjectives to describe Illinois' double-digit home loss to Penn State isn't pretty. Embarrassing certainly sticks out. In fact, that's the exact word Brad Underwood used when discussing that 74-59 defeat at State Farm Center ahead of tonight's rematch in State College, Pa.

Whether or not the Illini leave Happy Valley, well, happy is to be determined. We'll know in a few hours. But this Illinois team is not the same team as the one that couldn't get out of its own way in December.

That was right in the thick of Illinois' win one, lose one struggle. Not everybody was on the same page. The system Underwood put in place, which was a departure from what had been mostly the norm in his time at Illinois, wasn't really working.

The five-out offense was stagnant, and that was especially against Penn State. The switch everything defense wasn't much better. Missteps at that end certainly played a role in the Nittany Lions knocking down 12 of 24 three-pointers.

But Illinois is 8-3 in the new year and has won four of its last five games. The Illini should probably be kicking themselves about the fifth. That 81-79 loss at Iowa could have easily been a win had Illinois not committed, roughly, a foul every other breath. It at least seemed that way the number of times Tony Perkins got to the free throw line in the second half.

It was a road kill opportunity lost. One that stings even more considering Purdue has lost two of its last three games and at least made the Big Ten race a little more interesting. The Boilermakers could still easily win the league title, but the door has been cracked open.

It's a bit of a crowded doorway with six teams at 8-6 and two more at 9-5 behind Purdue's 12-3, but a win tonight against Penn State could help Illinois elbow its way closer to bursting through that door.