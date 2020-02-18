Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu is in uniform and on the court for warmups. While that doesn't 100 percent guarantee that he'll play, it's certainly a step forward from Saturday where he didn't dress at all.
Tevian Jones, as has become tradition, was the first Illini out for warmups giving a look at the new orange alternates Illinois will wear tonight against Penn State. The sophomore guard got a bunch of shots up, with injured walk-on forward Zach Griffith feeding him pass after pass. That's what First Team News-Gazette All-Area players do when they can't play.
Illinois heads into tonight's game at No. 9 Penn State on a four-game losing streak. The Illini are 0 for February after a rather impressive run in January saw them win seven straight games and spend five weeks in the Associated Press Top 25.
Those days, however, are over. The fourth of those four February losses Saturday at Rutgers saw Illinois drop from the poll Monday. Winning the front end of this road trip "doubleheader" in the eastern portion of the Big Ten was challenge enough. The Scarlet Knights remain unbeaten at home.
The back end? Probably even more challenging. Penn State has lost once at a home — a nine-point game on Jan. 11 against Wisconsin when it scored just 49 points — but the Nittany Lions are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak. Only Maryland in the Big Ten can match it.
Here's what's concerning about tonight's matchup:
— Ayo Dosunmu remains a gametime decision per Brad Underwood after suffering a left leg injury against Michigan State. Like for Saturday's game at Rutgers, Dosunmu travelled with the team. We'll see if he plays this time or not after sitting out the 15-point loss to the Scarlet Knights.
— Believe it or not, Penn State has won six straight games against Illinois. The man responsible for several of those losses (Lamar Stevens) is still around. Stevens lit up the Illini last year and remains a hard guard given his size (6-foot-8), strength and athleticism at the 4.
— This four-game losing streak for Illinois has raised concerns of its own. The Illini have been worse both offensively and even more so defensively compared to their January winning streak. Illinois is struggling to both make shots and keep its opponents from doing the same.
— And for the gambling crowd, Illinois is a 6 1/2-point underdog. Just throwing that out there.
We've hit on the idea of "must win" games several times this season here at the LIVE! Report. This game? It's just shy of the epitome of a "must win" situation. The actual "must win" would be this coming Monday against Nebraska if Illinois happens to lose tonight.
