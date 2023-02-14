LIVE! Penn State
The list of adjectives to describe Illinois' double-digit home loss to Penn State isn't pretty. Embarrassing certainly sticks out. In fact, that's the exact word Brad Underwood used when discussing that 74-59 defeat at State Farm Center ahead of tonight's rematch in State College, Pa.
Whether or not the Illini leave Happy Valley, well, happy is to be determined. We'll know in a few hours. But this Illinois team is not the same team as the one that couldn't get out of its own way in December.
That was right in the thick of Illinois' win one, lose one struggle. Not everybody was on the same page. The system Underwood put in place, which was a departure from what had been mostly the norm in his time at Illinois, wasn't really working.
The five-out offense was stagnant, and that was especially against Penn State. The switch everything defense wasn't much better. Missteps at that end certainly played a role in the Nittany Lions knocking down 12 of 24 three-pointers.
But Illinois is 8-3 in the new year and has won four of its last five games. The Illini should probably be kicking themselves about the fifth. That 81-79 loss at Iowa could have easily been a win had Illinois not committed, roughly, a foul every other breath. It at least seemed that way the number of times Tony Perkins got to the free throw line in the second half.
It was a road kill opportunity lost. One that stings even more considering Purdue has lost two of its last three games and at least made the Big Ten race a little more interesting. The Boilermakers could still easily win the league title, but the door has been cracked open.
It's a bit of a crowded doorway with six teams at 8-6 and two more at 9-5 behind Purdue's 12-3, but a win tonight against Penn State could help Illinois elbow its way closer to bursting through that door.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).