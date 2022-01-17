Trevion Williams seems especially ready for this game on the Boilermakers' side. He's been driving the hype for Purdue during this early shootaround, clapping and shouting repeatedly.
He, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst currently are working with a Purdue assistant coach on converting layups through contact. Safe to say that's a smart plan, as Kofi Cockburn should be a regular impediment to the Boilermakers in the paint.
* * *
It's been a while since the Illini and Boilermakers saw one another — a little more than 365 days.
Illinois hosted Purdue two days into the year 2021 and booked a 66-58 victory. Kofi Cockburn did something he's accomplished frequently this season, logging a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double as one of four Illini in double figures scoring. Da'Monte Williams also achieved a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards. Illinois' other two double-digit scorers no longer are with the program: Ayo Dosunmu (12 points) and Adam Miller (10 points).
The Boilermakers were led in that loss by Brandon Newman and Trevion Williams with 14 points apiece. What really did in Purdue was shooting worse than 32 percent from the field in the first half while falling behind 33-23. Big man Zach Edey (12 minutes) and athletic guard Jaden Ivey (15 minutes) saw fairly limited playing time, and one has to imagine that won't repeat itself today.
* * *
Good morning from State Farm Center, where the 25th-ranked Illinois men's basketball team hosts seventh-ranked Purdue in a marquee Big Ten Conference matchup.
The Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) look to remain perfect in league play, while the Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2) are trying to run their win streak to three following victories over Penn State and Nebraska.
We've got plenty of pregame reading material for you to indulge in ahead of the 11 a.m. opening tip-off. Follow along here for updates before and throughout the game as well.
