LIVE! Purdue
As always, right here at IlliniHQ.com is the place to be for comprehensive Illinois basketball coverage during the game. And after ... as soon as I get it all written and posted.
***
One interesting note from tonight's starters. Nothing surprising for Illinois, of course, with the same starters per usual. Purdue, however, did make a change. Matt Painter hasn't used the same starting lineup all that often this season, but this one will feature the Boilermakers going big with both Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms (not to mention a 6-foot-7 guard in Nojel Eastern).
Harder for Illinois to go small against that group, and, honestly, going small might be the Illini's best look right now. The Giorgi Bezhanishivili-Kofi Cockburn frontcourt has ben increasingly less effective in the past few games. Bezhanishvili just doesn't seem as comfortable at the 4 as he is at the 5 with his back to the basket. The latter is something that just doesn't happen if Cockburn's in the game, too.
***
I think it's time for a little conversation about Andres Feliz. The senior point guard had 11 points and four assists — even hit a three-pointer — in Illinois' win against North Carolina A&T. That's all well and good, but he's been an absolute non-factor in the last two losses to Missouri and Michigan State. That's ... less than good.
Feliz was held scoreless against Missouri. The matchup with Tigers' guard Dru Smith was incredibly one-sided. Feliz wasn't much better Thursday at No. 14 Michigan State with two points, three rebounds and two assists. It's not a coincidence that his playing time was at its most limited of the year in those two games.
Illinois needs Feliz to revert to form from earlier this season. Does he 23 points like he did in the opener against Nicholls State? Not necessarily. But the Illini certainly need him to do what he does best — attack the basket aggressively and finish at the rim. The latter being most important, of course. Feliz's ability to get to the rim becomes an even bigger deal if Illinois' three-point shooting remains an issue against high major teams.
***
Some pregame observations from courtside at State Farm Center ...
— Illinois is wearing its script logo throwback home whites tonight against Purdue, who is in all black. Several new uniform looks for the Illini this season, and this one seems to be the early favorite based on usage.
— If you're at home watching the game, you're in for a treat. Former Nebraska coach Tim Miles is on the call. Should be entertaining.
Lots of 3s falling for the #Illini in the warmup for warmups. We'll see if they can do what Ayo Dosunmu said they needed to do after Thursday's loss at Michigan State ... step up and make them in a game.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 5, 2020
Should be an interesting matchup in the post tonight for the #Illini. The #Boilermakers have some solid bigs. Matt Haarms has the length at 7-3, and Trevion Williams, while only 6-9, has some legit physicality.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 5, 2020
— Purdue has an interesting advantage this season with former Boilermakers P.J. Thompson and Grady Eifert both still around as graduate assistants for Matt Painter. The two of them put freshman wing Mason Gillis, who has yet to play this season, through a pregame workout. That's two more guys on staff that are all about Purdue and know Painter's system intimately.
— Everyone on Twitter (pretty much) is calling for Alan Griffin to start. Unless Brad Underwood had a change of heart between approximately 1:20 p.m. yesterday and now, the sophomore guard will continue to come off the bench.
***
Is it too soon to be discussing "must win" games for the Illinois men's basketball team? Yeah, probably. Today's showdown with Purdue — tip in an hour — is only the halfway point of the season. There's time left on the hoops calendar.
The Illini, in fact, still have 16 more regular season Big Ten games and then the conference tournament (back in Indy this season) to further pad what they hope will be an NCAA tournament-worthy resume. Right now it's not.
So while it might be too early for a true "must win" game discussion, digging the hole deeper isn't exactly a sound strategy. It's pretty simple — 2-2 in the Big Ten looks better than 1-3. That's especially true with a game coming up Wednesday at Wisconsin considering Illinois hasn't won in Madison, Wis., since 2010.
See you tonight, #Illini. 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/w7iOZdZL0u— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 5, 2020
A win against Purdue, though, isn't a given. While most of the Big Ten (just not Northwestern) protected home court in the early December league games, road teams have had a bit more success in the new year. Illinois, of course, didn't in its 20-point loss Thursday at No. 14 Michigan State, but Wisconsin and Rutgers won on the road Friday. The Boilermakers even almost lost at home, needing double overtime Thursday to beat Minnesota.
The Big Ten is perhaps as up for grabs as ever — unless Michigan State keeps playing like it did this week. The Spartans beat Michigan by 18 earlier today and are looking more like the preseason No. 1 team they were dubbed.
But the focus tonight is Illinois-Purdue. The Boilermakers have won the last four games in the series and have a 102-87 lead overall. This game, though, is bound to be different than the last few. No Carsen Edwards for Purdue being the most obvious change.
So don't be surprised if this game is on the low scoring end. The Boilermakers' first two Big Ten games were slogs, and they only got to 80-plus points against Minnesota thanks to an extra 10 minutes of play. The Illini? Well, Brad Underwood has said he doesn't mind uglying up a game. Something to look forward to tonight.
