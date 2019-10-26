LIVE! Purdue
Good morning from cold and rainy West Lafayette, Ind. Some would call this typical fall football weather. I'd be OK with less precipitation.
Purdue might be on board for no rain, too. The Boilermakers like to sling it now with redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer and his seemingly never-ending stable of wide receivers. Except Rondale Moore. He's out.
Which is one thing going for Illinois in today's game. Moore was one of two 100-yard receivers last season in Purdue's 46-7 blowout win in Champaign. Even without Moore, though, the Boilermakers have another hard-to-handle freshman this season in David Bell (39 receptions, 635 yards and four touchdowns). What's essentially a 100 percent chance or rain the rest of the day, though, could limit what Purdue wants to do in its passing game.
Advantage Illini?
📍 West Lafayette pic.twitter.com/Ej5ElEAQp0— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 26, 2019
Since we're on the subject of Lovie Smith's team ... how might last week's upset of Wisconsin play into today's game? Momentum and confidence has probably never been higher since Smith became coach. What Illinois hasn't done in his 3 1/2 seasons as coach, though, is win consecutive road games. Or beaten anybody but Rutgers away from Champaign.
So there's some recent history to overcome for Illinois in a fairly important game. Beating Wisconsin last week put a bowl game back on the table for the Illini. Beating Purdue keeps it there, with winnable home games against Rutgers (seriously winnable) and Northwestern also still on the schedule.
"We've worked hard behind the scenes to win every football game," Smith said. "We have come up short in a few, but progress has been made. This confirms it to a lot of people who don't know what we are doing each day. We are on the right track, we are going to win a lot of games around here. That was one, and we need to win a second one this week."
