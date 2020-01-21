LIVE! Purdue
Nothing different about tonight's game. Right here is the place to be for all of your Illinois hoops coverage. Follow along with our beat writer throughout the game.
***
One does not simply walk into Mackey Arena (and count on a win as a road team).
"It’s loud," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s probably the loudest arena in this league and probably one of the four or five best I’ve been a part of as a coach in my many years. That makes it fun.
"It’s a great environment, and I can’t imagine that (tonight) will be any different. The opponent is pretty good, too, and the guy standing on the sidelines is not a bad coach."
Illinois does, however, have one of seven Big Ten road wins this season. That one snapped a lengthy losing streak in Madison, Wis. Years wise, the Illini's losing streak at Purdue is longer.
"I think what we’ve taken a lot of pride in trying to establish here is a toughness and a mindset that you can go on the road and win," Underwood said. "Every game’s got its different issues and different battles. You have to be mentally tough to do those things."
***
A few notes and observations ahead of tonight's game ...
— There are some early-arriving Illinois fans here at Mackey Arena, including a couple in the row behind me. The fans are ... very close to us here in the final row of media seating (where the Illinois contingent gets to sit). I recall some loud, not always polite Purdue fans from previous years yelling things much to close to my ears.
— Illinois is in throwback uni mode again tonight, wearing its orange "Fighting Illini" look. The throwbacks, especially the script "Illinois" home whites are the Illini's best looks.
Purdue, meanwhile, is in a light gray alternate. So it's a somewhat muted "Color Rush" night at Mackey.
— Purdue students are back on campus and out in force for tonight's game. There was a lengthy line outside when I got to the arena two hours before tipoff.
— If you want to check out my pregame radio show appearance for a Lafayette, Ind., station, follow this tweet:
***
Remember how several of Illinois' previous four games sort of fell under the "must win" category? This one, well, isn't quite that.
The Illini have already established themselves as an early contender in the Big Ten and are currently tied for second with Rutgers behind league-leading Michigan State. The Illini are also ranked No. 21 in the nation.
Brad Underwood's squad took care of those "must win" games. A win tonight at Purdue would just be a bonus. Expected? Maybe not. A good thing if it happens? Absolutely.
For one, few teams come into Mackey Arena and go home with a win. Purdue has one of the best home court advantages in the country. That type of thing is calculated (per KenPom), and the Boilermakers rank 15th nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten.
Still, heading back to Champaign with a road win would secure Illinois' status as one of the best in the Big Ten. Only Wisconsin has two Big Ten road wins this season. Five other teams, including the Illini, have one. Take care of business at home, steal a win or two on the road and you're talking about a top tier finish in the conference. Especially this year when anything can, has and probably will continue to happen.
