Important game in Champaign today. Plenty on the line for the Illini. Follow along all afternoon for comprehensive coverage from State Farm Center:
It was worth noting when Illinois' Niccolo Moretti was the first player on the court ahead of warmups ... and dressed for the game. It's a first for the freshman guard, who didn't even have a No. 11 jersey ready for the road game at Wisconsin, which doubled as his first game with the team.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said not long after Moretti arrived in Champaign that the Italian point guard would redshirt this season. That plan hasn't changed even though he's dressed for today's game against Rutgers. The idea was to let Moretti get the full gameday experience. His Illini debut is still like nine months away.
I probably shouldn't have been surprised. I have a Twitter account after all that sends a rather significant amount of #Illini related content my way. But I still wasn't expecting essentially every Facebook comment on a story about Zacharie Perrin getting closer to a place to play what Brad Underwood called "meaningful minutes" be about Coleman Hawkins.
And how much those people that commented wanted more Perrin (who has played 2 minutes of college basketball total) and less Hawkins. It's not every fan, of course, but there seems to be a large group that doesn't care for what the junior forward brings to the court.
It seems to be centered on scoring and scoring alone. Should Hawkins be a bit more assertive on that end? Sure. Underwood has said as much, too, but that doesn't discount everything else Hawkins does. Plus, there are other guys who can score.
Hawkins is averaging career highs in scoring (with the lowest usage among the starters), rebounding, assists and blocks. The latter three stats are just as important as scoring. Especially since he leads the team in rebounding and assists.
So who's to say less Hawkins would actually be good for Illinois?
It's time to disabuse the casual college basketball fan that Rutgers is a joke. These aren't your father's Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers is on target for a fourth straight winning season under Steve Pikiell. Fairly notable when you consider where the program was when Pikiell replaced Eddie Jordan. Rutgers went with the "maybe an alum can fix it" route when it hired Jordan. He won 27 games ... in three seasons.
Pikiell is recruiting at an incredible level on the Banks with multiple four-star recruits and a five-star prospect committed in the Class of 2024, and the Scarlet Knights are winning. They might not win pretty, but they're winning.
Enough wins heading into this week that the Scarlet Knights got back in the Associated Press Top 25. Not to mention they're in the top 20 in both KenPom and Torvik. Higher than Illinois, mind you.
So that makes Rutgers the exact kind of team Illinois needs to face right now. The Illini's NCAA tournament résumé has two gems at the top following neutral site wins against UCLA and Texas. The rest? It's pretty thin.
Now that Wisconsin has climbed back into the top 75 of the NET, Illinois has three Quad I wins. That's counting on the Badgers not to slip again, so it could be tenuous. Beating Rutgers today? Another much needed Quad I win that would also help stay near the top of the Big Ten standings.
