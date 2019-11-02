LIVE! Rutgers
Your Illinois starters for today's game:
The #Illini defensive starters:DE - Gay, ShogbonyoDT - Milan, OliverLB - Hansen, Harding, EiflerCB - Adams, HobbsS - Green, S. Brown— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
The #Illini offensive starters:T - Lowe, PalczewskiG - Green, PetitbonC - KramerWR - Navarro, Washington, ImatorbhebheTE - BarkerRB - CorbinQB - Peters— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
***
The list of notable unavailable Illinois players wasn't exactly unexpected, although there was some thought Oluwole Betiku Jr. would be back at defensive end after also missing the Purdue game. Since he isn't, here's what the Illini will need in his (and the other injured players' stead):
— No Jamal Woods is another blow to the Illinois defensive line, but the Illini are still solid up the middle. Defensive tackles Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver were the driving force of last week's fairly dominant performance against Purdue. No Woods or Betiku, though, means Ayo Shogbonyo has to keep up his steady, albeit less than flashy, play, and either Owen Carney or Isaiah Gay has to show some of that first couple games of 2017 flash.
— Freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams being unavailable isn't really a big deal. Brandon Peters is the Illinois quarterback. Matt Robinson is his backup. None of that is in dispute.
— Look for more Casey Washington at wide receiver with Ricky Smalling out again. Or maybe Caleb Reams. The converted tight end was finally healthy last week and was a force blocking downfield.
— No Delano Ware at safety is only a big deal if Illinois coach Lovie Smith is forced to go into his defensive back rotation. He didn't at Purdue, with Stanley Green and Sydney Brown playing what seemed like every single snap.
Nothing like 🏈 Saturday’s with dad. #Illini x #DadsDay pic.twitter.com/xDIwsrTHq8— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 2, 2019
***
It's definitely November. You know how you can tell? Back-to-back LIVE! Reports on consecutive days for two different sports. After Illinois basketball (eventually) took care of business Friday night in its exhibition game against Lewis, Lovie Smith and Co. are looking for a fifth football win.
A .500 Illinois football team in November has been a rarity of late. It's the first time Smith has been .500 at this point of the season since he took the Illini job in March 2016. And if the odds hold — Illinois is a 19 1/2-point favorite this morning — the Illini will be one win away from bowl eligibility. That would be a first since the 2014 season.
Out today for @IlliniFootball ... Oluwole Betiku, Jamal Woods, Isaiah Williams, Ricky Smalling and Delano Ware. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
While we're on the topic of lengthy streaks ... Illinois has also not won three straight Big Ten games since 2007. Again, that should happen today with Rutgers having already fired its coach and basically being unable to score against Big Ten opponents.
"I know they have had the coaching change and some different things have happened," Smith said of the Scarlet Knights. "But, defensively, they haven't changed schemes, and the same athletes are there. And offensively there has been a change, especially of late. When you have a head coach who had the quarterback in high school, and had a history together. And when you have a quarterback who ran the ball over 20 times the past week. The quarterback ran the ball a lot more this past week, and the offense that they have put up the most points they've had all year.
"But we assume we will see more of that. Just like we're talking about you have to grow each week, find out more about yourself. One of the best offensive lines we will play against this week. So good talent, we will need to play better ball and then we played some of the time this past game."
That takes me back to the line for today's game, though. Illinois opened the week as a 22-point favorite in some books. Since it's dropped to 19 1/2, that means bettors have been hammering Rutgers and the points. That's fair. The Illini haven't been a three-touchdown favorite against anybody in some time. Not even Akron in Week 1 this season, and the Zips are arguably the worst team in college football (although that was found out afterward).
Anyway, big day for Illinois football. Beat Rutgers and bowl eligibility is in the Illini's hands. They'll have three cracks at No. 6, and it's not exactly a foreboding slate.
Playing at Michigan State next week will be tough, but the Spartans just lost their best defensive player to a PED ban and things were kind of falling apart in East Lansing before that. A road game at Iowa is probably the toughest — even if the Hawkeyes have been their uninspiring selves — and then a seriously struggling Northwestern team at home in the regular season finale sits as a beacon of hope if the road games don't go Illinois' way.
"You can't live in the past," Smith said about his team's recent success. "We knew we had a second half of football coming up. And when you have disappointment early, that's not the end of the game. I just try to make a comparison to a football game.
"If you're behind at the half, what has been decided? Nothing really, it's how you perform in the second half of the game and it's how you perform in the second half of the season. Our players are buying in to that."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).