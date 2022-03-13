LIVE! Selection Sunday: Illinois gets Chattanooga in first round
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' second straight NCAA tournament will pit the No. 4-seeded Illini against No. 13-seeded Chattanooga on Friday in Pittsburgh in the opening round of the South Region.
Illinois (22-9) earned its top four seed via a share of the Big Ten regular season title and solid predictive metrics. The Mocs (27-7) won the Southern Conference tournament championship to claim the league's automatic bid.
Looming as the No. 1 seed in the South Region is Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Illini 83-79 on Dec. 11 in Champaign.
This Selection Sunday is kind of unique for Illinois. Last year's happened while Illinois was cutting down the nets after the Big Ten tournament championship. Going to overtime to beat Ohio State created the time crunch.
The 2019-20 Illini would have had a Selection Sunday to enjoy if the entire NCAA tournament hadn't been canceled. So this year is the first normal Selection Sunday, with the team gathered at State Farm Center to watch the selection show, since 2013. As in John Groce's first season.
Groce, of course, is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time with Akron. Probably as a No. 14 seed, so the likelihood of an Illini-Zips showdown is pretty unlikely. If Illinois was a No. 3 seed? You better believe the selection committee would have made that a first round matchup. Do you think the Illini got Lon Kruger (UNLV) and Bill Self (Kansas) in 2011 by accident?
There's an argument to be made that Selection Sunday is the one of the most exciting days of the college basketball season. Perhaps only bested by the first Thursday of the NCAA tournament. (Sorry to you First Four participants).
Selection Sunday is where dreams are realized. Sure, about half the field already knows they're in courtesy their automatic bid after a conference tournament title. The best of the at-large teams are certain of their fate, too.
But there's suspense for teams on the bubble. Suspense for which teams will be seeded where. It's high theater — college basketball style.
Illinois is one of those top at-large teams. The Illini, by all indications, have managed to hold on to a top four seed despite a one-and-done performance in the Big Ten tournament. A 22-win season coupled with a share of the Big Ten regular season title and some favorable predictive metrics have most likely kept Illinois on the No. 4 seed line.
So let's break that down a little bit.
The Illini checking in as a probable No. 4 seed means they'll get a No. 13 seed in the first round. BracketMatrix has the possibilities on that seed line as Chattanooga, New Mexico State, Vermont and Yale.
Chattanooga — The Mocs earned the Southern Conference's auto bid thanks to a buzzer beater by David Jean-Baptiste in the SoCon tournament title game against Furman. Former Belleville East star Malachi Smith plays for the Mocs. He's a star. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists to go with a 50/41/83 shooting slash.
New Mexico State — Perhaps you remember the Aggies beating Illinois 74-69 on Dec. 16, 2017. Or maybe you put that out of your mind completely. If anything, that was the beginning of the end for games in Chicago, which giving up a home game to lose to Ohio State the next year killed. Anyway, there's the obvious storyline with New Mexico State given the Lou Henson tie between the Aggies and the Illini. This New Mexico State team emerged victorious from the WAC once again and is led by former Nebraska wing Teddy Allen, who is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.
Vermont — The Catamounts doubled up as the America East regular season and tournament champs. No surprise there. All Vermont has done in the last decade or so under coach John Becker is win. As in at least 20 wins in 10 of the last 11 seasons. The only season without 20 wins came in 2020-21 when the Catamounts played just 15 games and went 10-5. Vermont is led by the 1-2 punch of forward Ryan Davis (17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game) and guard Ben Shungu (16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game).
Yale — The Bulldogs' best win of the season was a road win at Princeton at the end of January. Otherwise, they lost all four Quad I games they played and another Quad II opportunity on a neutral against Iona. Yale's worst loss was its only in Quad IV at home against Stony Brook. Leading the way for the Ivy League champs is senior guard Azar Swain, who is averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assist.
Here's how some expert bracketologists forecast it:
— Jerry Palm, CBS: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 New Mexico State
— Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Delaware
— Michael Lazarus, Yahoo! Sports: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
— Joe Lunardi, ESPN: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Yale*
*Had Princeton before Tigers lost to Yale in Ivy League tournament title game
