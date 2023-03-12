Selection Sunday is unique this year in Champaign. It's been two decades since both the Illinois men's and women's basketball teams could look forward to the announcement of the NCAA tournament field with anticipation.

The Illini men, of course, have been in the last two years. (Three if you can't the tournament that was canceled and never announced. They were in). The Illini women are the team with the two-decade drought.

Both are in this year barring some incredible (and perhaps possible to explain) change of circumstances. It's the where and when and against who that's still to be determined.

Our beat writers took a stab at that in today's News-Gazette.

Selection Sunday primer: What's coming for Illini men? Brad Underwood has used the word “craziness” to describe the 2022-23 Illinois men’s basketball season. The Illini coach isn’t wrong. But that series of ups and downs the last four months will still end in the NCAA tournament. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks it down:

Stay tuned to find out just how right (or, let's be honest, wrong) they were. The selection show for the men's tournament begins at 5 p.m. as long as Purdue-Penn State doesn't run over, with the women's selection show slated for a 7 p.m. start.