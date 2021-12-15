LIVE! Signing Day 2021
Hunter Whitenack
Height: 6-7
Weight: 290
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: New Carlisle, Ind.
School: New Prairie (Ind.)
247Sports Composite: Unranked, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Of note: Hunter Whitenack leveled defensive linemen all around northwest Indiana this fall, leading New Prairie to its third-ever state semifinal appearance along with the Cougars’ stout defense. It’s kind of a surprise that he isn’t more highly rated and didn’t receive any other Power Five offers, especially as he improved his mobility from junior to senior year.
Three-time all-state, all-area, and all-conference, @HunterWhitenack everyone.#Illini x #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/OOyBWIZLZY— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
***
Shawn Miller
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
247Sports Composite: No. 673, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Of note: Miller saw his ranking dip slightly after his senior season, now ranking as the No. 673 overall recruit in the class on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, a dip from the high 400s earlier this fall. He caught his first touchdown pass of the season in a drubbing of Bishop Sycamore and caught a touchdown pass in a win over East St. Louis. He also had a rushing touchdown, and was a frequent target for Florida State commit AJ Duffy.
.@ShawnMiller__ helped IMG Academy to the 2020 national championship. #Illini x #famILLy pic.twitter.com/jaqo86aS3i— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
***
Owen Anderson
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Skillman, N.J.
School: Hun School (N.J.)
247Sports Composite: Unranked, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Of note: Anderson was a reliable target for a talented Hun team that went undefeated in the fall. After reclassifying to the Class of 2022 with a post-graduate year, Anderson totaled 12 receptions for 336 yards and five touchdowns.
The No. 12 player in the state of New Jersey is going to be wearing 🔶&🔷. @Oanderson44 x #Illini x #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/6fhsM8FrKE— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
***
Matt Fries
Height: 6-5
Weight: 275
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: Cranford, N.J.
School: Cranford Senior (N.J.)
247Sports Composite: Unranked, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Fries was a standout tackle on a superb Cranford team that went 13-1 and nearly won a state title in New Jersey. He was healthy all year, which was a big factor in the Cougars establishing a dominant run game.
Two-time all-conference honoree @mattfries58— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
is coming to Champaign. #Illini x #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/BzUYPNSApI
***
Elijah Mc-Cantos
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Little Haiti, Fla.
School: Miami Edison (Fla.)
247Sports Composite: No. 811, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Of note: Mc-Cantos projects as one of the players most likely to make an impact as an underclassmen, partly because of need, but also because of his agility and physicality. Kerby Joseph — who recently declared for the NFL draft — is probably a good comparison, although Mc-Cantos is a more highly regarded recruit out of high school.
Watch out for @Emccantos. #Illini x #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/HnX3pNJKfU— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
***
Donovan Leary
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Sicklerville, N.J.
School: Timber Creek (N.J.)
247Sports Composite: Unranked, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Of note: Leary was the bright spot in a tough year for Timber Creek (3-7), completing 170 of 314 passes for 2,094 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Leary made a variety of passes, although he was mistake-prone, as the Chargers relied on him almost completely, often playing from behind.
.@D_leary2, the No. 9 player in New Jersey is on his way. #Illini x #famILLy pic.twitter.com/TTlDSycZbV— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
***
Magnus Møller
Height: 6-8
Weight: 300
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: Vejle, Denmark
School: Triangle Razorbacks (Denmark)
247Sports Composite: No. 903, 3-star
Rivals: Unranked, 3-star
Of note: Møller is massive at 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds out of Denmark, where he played for the club team, Triangle Razorbacks. Before he committed to the Illini, Møller took visits to Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Georgia Tech.
Denmark → #Illini— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
6-9, 300-pound @BigMacMller is going to look great in the Orange & Blue.#famILLy pic.twitter.com/Ok79YacIh6
***
Bret Bielema will sign his first recruiting class today when the early signing period begins. Remember how it was an event when it was just in February? It just doesn’t feel the same now. Although a reversion back to the old normal might be happening. Stay tuned.
Either way, the Illini are set to add 20 players — 19 high school seniors and one junior college transfer — in the Class of 2022. That included some signing day eve changes, with Loyola Academy linebacker James Kreutz zand Garden City C.C. (Kan.) offensive tackle Isaiah Adams committing and Hoover (Ala.) defensive lineman Terrell Jones decommitting.
Adding to the #famILLy soon!#Illini | @BretBielema pic.twitter.com/Rtz9t24lLs— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 15, 2021
It’s a class that ranks 42nd nationally and 10th in the Big Ten in the 247Sports Composite Composite. When it comes to average star ranking, however, the Illini’s class ranks 14th in the conference. Alternately, Rivals has the class ranked 35th nationally and eighth in the Big Ten, but also with the lowest average star ranking.
What the incoming class does have, though, is 10 players from the state of Illinois. That was a point of emphasis for Bielema from the day he was hired. Then he and his staff followed through by building (and repairing) relationships with high school programs across the state.
Illinois’ east coast recruits can be the first to send in their signed National Letter of Intent. Time to warm up the fax machine. Then follow along right here as the class becomes official throughout the day.
