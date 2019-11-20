LIVE! The Citadel
The busy week of Illinois basketball continues. It was just 48 hours ago that Illinois opened the week against Hawaii. Now The Citadel is in town for the second of three games this week at State Farm Center.
Back to work tonight. #Illini 🆚 The Citadel🕗 WED | 8 pm📍 @StateFarmCenter🇺🇸 Military Appreciation🎟 https://t.co/ArMkpXnCd9 📺 @BigTenNetwork📰 https://t.co/Nzbg4XQzQU pic.twitter.com/4Pg5jKnVEx— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 20, 2019
Good thing Illinois had that open week last week. No time to sit back and rest this week. Or that much time to prepare for individual opponents. Or at least The Citadel. The Illini's prep for tonight's game came down to Tuesday's practice and today's shootaround.
Of course, The Citadel had even less time to prepare to face its second high major opponent of the year. The Bulldogs also played this week. Last night, in fact, where they picked up their first win of the season in a 74-69 victory against Southeast Missouri State. Back-to-backs with true road games happen in the NBA, not college basketball. Tonight is when superstars would be taking a "load management" night off. Don't think The Citadel has the luxury of benching its best players.
So, advantage Illinois? Honestly, that should be the case anyway. Here's the rub. The Illini have yet to really put one of their nonconference opponents down in a big way. Nicholls State nearly pulled the upset. Illinois didn't put its foot on Grand Canyon's throat. Hawaii was able to hang around in the first half because of an inconsistent Illini offense.
Here's how tonight could be different. Turnovers have to be limited. Like the second half against Hawaii following 10 in the first 20 minutes that had Illinois on pace to match what was then its season average. Ayo Dosunmu probably needs to look a little bit more like the first round NBA draft pick he's been projected to be. And feed Kofi Cockburn the rock. That's working.
We'll find out later tonight if Illinois can pull it off. The Illini are currently 27 1/2-point favorites. Time to play like it.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).