Wow ... that is a shocking end to this half. Kimball bombs one to Rutledge, who hauls it in on the run and falls into the end zone for a touchdown. Rockets get the halftime momentum, cutting Byron's lead to 20-7.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
That play ended with no time left, so at half Byron leads @UnityFootball 20-7. Tigers get the ball to start the second half, but the Rockets with a nice statement to close this first half. They're not going away.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Smith leaps over the pile and stretches for a 1-yard QB sneak touchdown. Kick blocked. Byron adds on just before the break knowing it'll get the ball to start the second half. Unity in big trouble. 20-0 Tigers, 0:18 Q2.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Connell bursts through and sacks Kimball for a big loss. Unity has to punt it away. Byron starting this drive at its own 22, by far its worst field position so far. 3:55 Q2.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Unity's defense comes up with a huge stop. Claunch stalled at the 11, and the Rockets will take over there. 7:02 Q2.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Things going from bad to worse for Unity. Kimball fumbles a keeper and it's recovered by the opposing quarterback, Smith. Byron takes over at the Unity 46, 10:43 Q2.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Unity's deficit doubles ... Claunch with a 2-yard touchdown run to end a 14-play drive. Byron leads Unity 14-0, 11:08 Q2.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Byron leads 7-0 through one quarter. Tigers facing third and short inside the Unity 10 out of the break.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
Binkley finds a wide-open hole to the right and takes it 24 yards into the red zone. Inside 1 minute left in this quarter.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Kimball's pass off the hands off Rutledge along the Byron sideline. Just a little too much air under it. Tigers take over on downs at their own 40, 5:04 Q1.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
That didn't take long at all. Palzkill beats Unity's secondary and Smith delivers a perfect toss over the top for the touchdown. Tigers lead the Rockets 7-0, 8:43 Q1.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
The Rockets are introduced to their fans in the visiting stands. pic.twitter.com/tnnebJbXmX— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Byron won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. Unity will receive the first-half kickoff and put its offense on the field first.
* * *
The Unity Rockets (13-0) and Byron Tigers (13-0) have taken to Brigham Field inside Huskie Stadium for warmups. A 20-minute countdown has reached around 16 minutes as of this typing.
The Unity Rockets and Byron Tigers are on the field. 20-minute clock is counting down. pic.twitter.com/NRebYv6MOv— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
Wilmington has defeated Nashville 24-7 in the Class 2A state championship game. Trophies are presented to each team right on the field before they're shuttled off to postgame media availability, so Unity-Byron shouldn't start overwhelmingly late compared to its planned 4 p.m. opening kick.
* * *
Closing in on 3:30 p.m., it's cloudy and 28 degrees in DeKalb with no projection of getting any warmer. Saving grace is it isn't very windy .... flags are fluttering a bit inside the stadium, but nothing too significant.
How will that impact Unity's offensive game plan? Coach Scott Hamilton said during his Monday media availability that he'd like to operate around 65-35 split of run plays versus pass plays, whereas Byron's Jeff Boyer said his program opts for a 90-10 run-to-pass split.
This isn't the most optimal throwing day, but Rockets running back Matt Brown and quarterback Blake Kimball are more than capable of running the ball effectively
* * *
Walking around the visitors' concourse and outside Huskie Stadium, there are plenty of upbeat — if cold — Rockets fans ready to cheer on the program.
Getting some early thoughts from Unity fans — including a former team manager — as they wait for the Class 2A game to wrap. We’ve got two predictions of a close Rockets victory. pic.twitter.com/QYmPjnaBSp— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
The Rawdin grandparents are here … unsurprisingly, they believe grandson Cale and his Rockets teams will win this one. pic.twitter.com/EWxC5js5v0— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2021
* * *
We're roughly one hour from opening kickoff between Unity (13-0) and Byron (13-0) in the IHSA Class 3A football state championship game.
Coach Scott Hamilton's Rockets are seeking their first-ever title in the program's sixth state appearance, while coach Jeff Boyer's Tigers are looking for their first state win since 1999.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas is live at Northern Illinois' Huskie Stadium in DeKalb and will provide updates from the 3A contest.
Before that can occur, we've got plenty of pregame reading for you to enjoy.
