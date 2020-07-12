Local high school football teams are, theoretically, among those that have it toughest trying to prepare for a new season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Roster sizes created a hurdle for splitting team members into groups of 10 under IHSA “Return To Play” Phase 3 guidelines, as well as keeping athletes appropriately socially distanced.
No doubt some schools — especially ones with a bigger student population — still face challenges in the groups-of-50 restriction within “Return To Play” Phase 4, which was allowed to go into effect statewide last Sunday.
That’s without mentioning Thursday’s Phase 4 alterations, which prevent physical contact between individuals and ensure the 50-person limit — at least in indoor settings — includes spectators as well as athletes, coaches and officials.
Then there are teams like the one at St. Thomas More.
“When we saw (the 50-person gathering limit) we were like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about that part of the rulebook,’” Sabers football coach Nathan Watson said. “We can stay together as a football program
“I’d imagine some of the bigger programs are having to split up varsity and JV. … I always like it when the younger kids at least get the individual drills with the older kids.”
Teams in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association more often than not are playing under that banner because low athlete participation caused them to turn away from IHSA 11-man football.
As such, they’re far less likely to struggle with gathering-related pandemic restrictions than some of their 11-man counterparts.
Watson said he expects his roster to sit around 20 athletes, while Milford/Cissna Park football coach Clint Schwartz estimated his team will have 30 or 35 players on its roster.
“When we switched over to groups of 50 or less, our whole team fits under that and that counts the coaches,” Schwartz said. “When it comes to that, it made a lot of things go back to normal with us.”
The biggest adjustments for coaches like Watson and Schwartz have been administrative — making sure body temperatures are checked and recorded, that equipment is being wiped down and that hand sanitizer is being provided and utilized.
Schwartz opted to split his team members into groups of six during “Return To Play” Phase 3, making use of Milford’s high school gym, grade school gym and weight room.
“That way no one was sharing everything, and everything was getting sprayed down afterward,” Schwartz said. “Outside of that, the kids have been doing a lot of the same things.”
Watson unknowingly prepared for this pandemic when he created “Muscle Prairie” during the 2019 football campaign.
The outdoor space on STM’s campus now is covered with kettlebells, barbells, sleds, an oversized tire, a pull-up bar and a sandbag. Watson established this setup as a means of saving time when STM athletes moved from their practice field to their indoor weight room, which Watson noted the kids still use at times.
“We shave 15 minutes. It doesn’t sound like a big deal, but over four days, it’s an hour,” Watson said. “I feel like when you’re outside and the guys are competing, you just get more out of them. It’s on the field versus inside in air conditioning.”
The 8-Man Association technically isn’t operated by IHSA officials at this point. Teams participating in 8-man hail from IHSA member schools, however, so those athletes have approached their offseason efforts in the same way as 11-man programs have.
“We’re going to follow along with what the IHSA does,” Schwartz said. “Since we’re tagged as an emerging sport, we fall under the IHSA umbrella. Minus 8-man rules, we still follow guidelines for football eligibility and when the season will start.”
Watson said the 8-Man Association never planned to “go rogue” from the IHSA, adding that he’s heard the league is anticipating 32 teams for its 2021 season.
Twenty-three schools are supposed to be involved with the 2020 schedule, though Judah Christian earlier this week canceled its slate because of low numbers.
“The thought was to save the game for smaller schools and give more kids opportunities,” said Watson, whose squad officially shifted to 8-man in January. “I’m pretty confident 8-man is going to match what the IHSA does.”
That would mean preventing athletes from coming into contact with one another, a staple of football even in the summertime.
Both Watson and Schwartz spoke to The News-Gazette on Wednesday, about 24 hours before IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on Thursday emailed changes to “Return To Play” Phase 4 rules.
Their outlook at the time was collectively optimistic, as it pertains to football season kicking off as scheduled in late August.
“I’ve spoken to two doctors this week … (and) they made me feel pretty optimistic about things,” Watson said. “I have questions. There’s a lot of information out there, and it’s hard to decipher through what’s true and what’s not true.”
“As a state, as a whole, if things go really well in July I really believe it’d be hard for them to backtrack,” Schwartz added. “It’s up to all the schools throughout the state to make sure they’re doing the right thing.”