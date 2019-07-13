Danville Area Community College women’s and men’s golf coaches Debbie Toler and Terry French, front center, are joined by their athletes — clockwise from bottom left, Karley Cox, Emma McCormick, Keegan Roark, Logan Richardson, Kamden Howard, Keegan Brooks, David Warren, Cade Herriott, Rylan Wolfe and Shawn Reardon — during the DACC Golf Outing on Friday afternoon at the Danville Country Club.