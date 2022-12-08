CHAMPAIGN — Scott Hamilton has led six different Unity football teams to an IHSA state championship game across 29 seasons.
None of those games were played at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium, the first-ever host of the IHSA state title games.
But Hamilton did get to experience two championship games in Normal before arriving in Tolono, as a member of Ric Johns’ staff at Hardin Calhoun in 1992 and 1993.
“I kind of started my coaching career with two state championship games there,” Hamilton said, “and it’ll be kind of nice to see it all full circle back at ISU.”
Hamilton’s Rockets are among the state’s football programs now hoping to make a trip to Normal in late November, following Wednesday’s announcement of the IHSA Board of Directors selecting a bid from that central Illinois town to host the football state championship games for all eight classes starting in 2023 and running through 2027.
The bid beat out others placed on behalf of Champaign (University of Illinois), DeKalb (Northern Illinois University) and Carbondale (Southern Illinois University). The board’s choice ends an every-other-year hosting setup between Memorial Stadium in Champaign and Huskie Stadium in DeKalb that began in 2013.
Drawing a crowdNow, Normal will host state football championship games again for the first time since losing the assignment to Champaign after the 1998 season.
Hancock Stadium was the inaugural host site in 1974 and served as the venue for nearly all state finals during a 25-year period, minus a four-year stretch for the Class 5A and 6A title games in Evanston from 1981-84.
The switch from Champaign and DeKalb to Normal is was received positively by multiple local coaches on Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton included.
“I wish there would’ve been a way for it to stay at the U of I,” Hamilton said, “but I think what people will ... quickly find out is the size of the stadium at ISU and the environment that it will create with having a full look, it will create a really good atmosphere for the kids, the coaches, the communities.”
Hancock Stadium presently can hold 13,391 spectators, a far cry from Memorial Stadium’s 60,670 capacity.
“(Hancock) certainly felt more full in terms of the fans, especially on the visitors’ side,” said Andy Romine, Tuscola’s football coach who added the first football game he ever attended was the 1980 1A state final between his alma mater, Atwood-Hammond, and Lexington when he was only 4 months old.
Romine has served as either head coach or assistant coach for Tuscola in six state championship games — five at Memorial Stadium and one at Huskie Stadium.
“I remember an opening toss play in ’97 (in the Class 2A state final at Hancock), down the right sideline,” Romine said. “Ryan Jones took a toss, pitch play, first play from scrimmage for St. Joseph-Ogden, more than half the field for a touchdown. You could hear the St. Joe crowd erupt from the sideline, and it was unbelievable.”
Fond memoriesThe consensus among area coaches who spoke to The News-Gazette is the smaller Hancock Stadium will lend itself better to a better environment of hosting high school state football championships than the more spacious Memorial Stadium does.
St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner played under then-Spartans coach Dick Duval in 1989 when SJ-O qualified for the Class 2A state title game in Normal.
Skinner then worked alongside longtime Westville coach Guy Goodlove when the Tigers made runs to the 2006 and 2007 2A state championship games in Champaign.
“The most positive thing with ISU is the crowd, and the atmosphere is less empty,” Skinner said. “I just remember, as a player at ISU, it felt like a state championship. It was packed, and it was loud. It was one of the most significant memories that I have because it’s what a state championship atmosphere should be.”
Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen agrees.
He directed the Falcons to consecutive 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018, with the 2017 team playing its final in DeKalb and the 2018 team ending its season in Champaign.
“The thing I did like about ISU was it’s a smaller complex than Northern and U of I, so the crowds seem bigger. The stadium’s full capacity, and it just made it more exciting,” said Allen, who added that he attended four or five state championship weekends in Normal before the event moved to Champaign for the 1999 season. “There was a couple years I couldn’t get a ticket to even get in, but they’ve expanded since then.”
A different lookIn a press release Wednesday, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson cited the Hancock Stadium setup as a key reason why Normal won out in a bidding process that began earlier this year.
“Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years,” Anderson said. “The decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years. We have a tremendous relationship with Champaign-Urbana.”
The IHSA’s press release notes that “Hancock Stadium underwent a $23 million renovation in 2013 that included a new press box, a transformation of the east side of the stadium, new chair back seating, suites and more stadium-wide upgrades.”
Also in the press release is an acknowledgement that “ISU broke ground on an indoor football practice facility adjacent to Hancock Stadium in April of 2022 that will be completed when the 2023 IHSA football state finals are held there.”
“I do remember at ISU, at that time we warmed up on the intramural fields north of the stadium, and partly we warmed up in the parking lot,” said Skinner, referencing his 1989 state experience as an athlete. “But that wouldn’t be the case anymore.”
Big Ten conflictsJayne DeLuce, Visit Champaign County’s president and CEO, told The News-Gazette the bid crafted by her team and the UI was hindered by the fact Memorial Stadium presently can’t host the state title games each year.
Conflicts with the Big Ten football schedule led to the latest Champaign/UI hosting bid encompassing the 2024, 2026 and 2028 IHSA state championships. The IHSA board previously indicated it was looking for one host for the next five seasons.
“It has nothing to do with how we hosted and everything to do with they wanted somewhere they could do it every year,” DeLuce said. “They definitely love the way they’re treated in Champaign. They just wanted to go somewhere they could build that relationship on an every-year basis.”
DeLuce, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and Illini football coach Bret Bielema — the latter two via prepared statements — each expressed hope the IHSA state title games could return to Memorial Stadium at a future time.
“We are very disappointed with (Wednesday’s) news,” Whitman said. “We believe Memorial Stadium is the most iconic football stadium in Illinois and offers the state’s premier experience for high school student-athletes and coaches. The IHSA sought a single venue to host the championships for the foreseeable future, and we engaged them in multiple discussions to brainstorm creative ways we might be able to accommodate that in Memorial Stadium, even in years when our Fighting Illini team had a home game to conclude the season.”
“In this ever-changing world of college football and scheduling,” Bielema added, “maybe a return to Memorial Stadium could be addressed in the near future.”
Closing thoughtsMultiple coaches who spoke to The News-Gazette said they’re sad to see the state championships leave Champaign because of recent work put in by Bielema and his staff in connecting with high school teams.
“It’s disappointing for all the efforts that Coach Bielema has put in trying to involve the Illinois football coaches (with his program),” Hamilton said.
“They’ve done so much with the coaches’ association. To have to move the venue, you hate that part,” Romine added. “The current Illinois staff has done so much to develop that relationship. If it was possible to stay on the Illinois campus every year, I’m sure they’d love to do it.”
Allen said a state championship game’s location isn’t overwhelmingly relevant to the competing teams once the game begins.
“You had to play that mindset with the kids. You’ve seen the movie ‘Hoosiers,’ where they measure the rim,” Allen said. “You almost have to do that with football — same dimensions, playing on the same football field and focus everything else out.”
Skinner concurs, but he also points out one exception to that rule.
“The U of I is the mecca. ... It’s so funny when the ball is kicked off, though. None of that matters,” Skinner said. “Having a packed house for the state championship, that’s going to matter when the kickoff happens. There’s going to be an actual big-game feel to it.
“That’s going to be something the IHSA state games ... haven’t seen for quite a while. I think it’s a knockout decision by them.”