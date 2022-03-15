Tim Finke isn’t the only person with area ties playing or coaching in this week’s NCAA tournament. Here are five others:
NAME SCHOOL COMMENT
Jalen Coleman-Lands Kansas Super-duper senior is averaging 3.9 points in his sixth season ... at his fourth school. The list: Illinois, DePaul, Iowa State and Kansas.
John Groce Akron His Sweet 16 run 10 years ago at Ohio drew the attention of Illinois, which hired him to replace Bruce Weber.
Kendle Moore Colorado State Danville native helped team to No. 6 seed, Top 25 ranking. Rams open with Michigan.
Roger Powell Gonzaga Standout on the 2005 NCAA runner-up, “Rev” has built a successful coaching career. Gonzaga assistant is ready to become his own boss.
Bill Self Kansas Hard to believe it has been 21 years since the current Jayhawks boss led Illini to regional final.