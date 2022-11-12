WESTMONT — The local 2022 girls’ swimming and diving season came to a close Friday in the IHSA state preliminaries at FMC Natatorium in the Chicago suburbs.
Champaign Central sophomore Babette Bradley recorded the top area result by finishing position, sharing 19th place with a time of 1 minute, 5.87 seconds, in the 100-yard breaststroke. Sandburg’s Maya Dobry touched the wall in the exact same time.
The top 12 finishers in each preliminary event qualified for Saturday’s championship stage.
Central’s three relay units all nearly filled the exact same finishing spot in their respective races.
The Maroons’ 200 medley relay foursome of junior Olivia Terry, Bradley, senior Caroline Hartmann and sophomore Olivia Dempsey swam a time of 1:52.19 to place 22nd.
Central’s 200 freestyle relay squad of junior Laura Taylor, Hartmann, Dempsey and senior Samantha Cook also rated 22nd, with a time of 1:42.06.
And the Maroons’ 400 freestyle relay grouping of Cook, Terry, Taylor and Hartmann notched 21st place with a time of 3:47.67.
Rounding out Central’s preliminaries were Bradley in the 200 individual medley (20th, 2:09.82) and Taylor in the 100 backstroke (33rd, 1:01.07).
Centennial senior Marin McAndrew, an Illinois women’s swim and dive commit, took 29th place in the 50 freestyle (24.15) and 20th place in the 100 freestyle (52.58).
Uni High senior Stella Youse kicked off the prelims with a 27th-place diving score of 179.95.
Mahomet-Seymour freshman Talynn O’Donnell secured 20th place in the 200 freestyle (1:57.80) and 26th position in the 500 freestyle (5:19.69).
Sullivan senior Madalyn Booker was the 24th-place finisher in the 100 butterfly, recording a time of 1:00.33.