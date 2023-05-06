CHAMPAIGN — Guthrie Hood made his disappointment clear after last year’s Big 12 Conference girls’ track and field outdoor meet.
The Champaign Central coach was unhappy with how his athletes handled poor weather in Danville during their final major event before the IHSA postseason. The Maroons wound up placing eighth in the 11-program team standings. Hood found himself much happier after Friday’s 2023 Big 12 meet.
Central rocketed up the team leaderboard, placing second of 11 squads at their own McKinley Park facility. The Maroons’ 92 points ranked behind only Normal Community’s 131, and it marked their highest score in this meet since 2014.
“Especially coming from our conference performance last year, where it was a bit of a nightmare for us, it was definitely a great turnaround,” Hood said. “The whole program in general, the way they support each other (is great).”
Central was paced by its two sprint relays, as has been the case throughout the spring.
Freshman Izzy Roundtree, senior Braelyn Alexander, sophomore Kelecia Maynor and senior Kennedy Ramshaw zoomed to the 400-meter relay victory with a meet-record time of 47.88 seconds. Later on, the quartet of Roundtree, senior Kyla Canales, Maynor and Ramshaw zipped to the 800 relay crown as well with a clocking of 1 minute, 43.39 seconds.
Alexander and Canales filled in for freshman Khalia Williams, who was unavailable.
“It’s so exciting,” said Ramshaw, who also ranked second in the individual 200 dash. “I did not know coming into track we were going to have such a good relay, how good we are. I love it, and I love the group of girls that we have. It’s just so fun to do it with them.”
Roundtree also ran in the 200 dash, placing third, and she sandwiched the 100 dash between her two relay legs. The relative prep newcomer managed to rank third in that race, too.
“We have that confidence. We knew that we could do it,” Roundtree said. “Yes, it was pressure, but it was worth it in the end. ... You don’t really realize what’s happening. You just focus on your corrections as you’re running.”
Maynor, who served on a third-place 1,600 relay along with Ramshaw much later Friday, said she wasn’t feeling her best entering the day. But she shoved that concern to the side.
“I came in a little hurt, but I was like, ‘I’ve just got to listen to my mental,’ and I just went out and ran,” Maynor said. “We’ve got to go to state. We can’t have no time lost.”
Central was further aided by a strong collective effort in field events.
Senior Nevaeh Essien took second place in discus (105 feet, 11 inches), junior Loreal Allen notched second in high jump (5-0 1/4), Alexander claimed third in long jump (18-5 1/4) and the pole vault pair of Canales and freshman Audrey Allender tied for third (10-4).
“Braelyn has had a turnaround from last year, too,” Hood said. “She’s been a lot more consistent this year. She’s one of those athletes that we could probably put her in anything and she’d find a way to be successful.”
Danville tied for third in the team standings with 80 points, matching Peoria Richwoods.
The Vikings collected the most event wins among local programs in the meet with four. Three of them were delivered by sophomore Nickiya Shields, who prevailed in the 100 hurdles (14.75), 300 hurdles (44.88) and triple jump (37-8 3/4).
Shields maintained top status in both hurdling races after winning each at last year’s Big 12 outdoor meet as a freshman.
“Most people, they be asking where I come from. I’ve been here,” Shields said. “Over the time I’ve gotten better, my form and stuff. Like, I’ve been here the whole time. Ya’ll just didn’t see me.”
Shields ended her ninth-grade campaign last spring as the Class 3A 300 hurdles’ ninth-place finisher. The time she posted Friday is nearly three seconds quicker than her 2022 state championship-race result (47.51).
“I’m ready (for the postseason),” Shields said. “It’s so much improvement I’ve been doing to get to where I am now, so that when state comes we’re really getting at it.”
Danville’s other event win came from senior Nevaeh Jones, who topped the high jump field at 5-2 1/4. Not far behind her was senior teammate Mariyah Brown, who won last year’s Big 12 high jump title and placed third this year at 5-0 1/4.
“Originally it was never a goal, but I won indoor conference in high jump as well,” Jones said. “I’m actually proud of myself, because I never would’ve imagined myself high jumping. This is my first full season high jumping.”
The Vikings added a runner-up shot put throw from Brown (36-9 1/2) and two third-place distance runs from senior Allison Thompson (5:34.49 in the 1,600, 11:54.87 in the 3,200).
Centennial and Urbana placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the team standings with 34 and 24 points. Each program garnered one event win as well.
Chargers sophomore Noelle Hunt retained her Big 12 outdoor long jump crown with a leap of 18-5 3/4.
“I definitely was happy about that,” Hunt said. “I got a big PR (personal record), and I haven’t been very happy with my long jump marks lately. That was exciting.”
Tigers junior Teri Hall uncorked a first-place discus throw of 107-8, much to her own surprise.
When the distance was announced aloud shortly after her toss, Hall was mobbed by thrilled team members. Among them was twin sister Janae Hall, who placed 10th in discus.
“I was mad before, so I probably took my anger out on the throw,” Teri Hall said. “It was a big PR for me. I’m kind of excited. ... (Janae) is my number on motivation.”
Centennial junior Brooklynn Sweikar’s third-place 800 run time of 2:25.28 was her team’s next-best outcome after Hunt’s win, while Urbana sophomore Syniyah Quenga notched second place in the 400 dash (1:00.01) and fourth in the 200 dash (25.91) to complement Hall’s victory.