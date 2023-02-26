DECATUR — Elyce Knudsen’s path to becoming a key piece of Millikin women’s basketball was apparent early on.
Once a standout for Unity’s girls’ basketball and softball teams, as well as the 2020 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year, the Big Blue’s leading scorer earned her stripes during pickup games growing up.
Now, the two-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s Player of the Year and 2022 Women’s College Basketball Association All-American is coming off a regular season in which she averaged 22.6 points and five rebounds per game.
Her 16 blocks also led the Big Blue, which finished 21-4 in the regular season and earned the top seed in the CCIW tournament that began Tuesday.
“When (Millikin coach Olivia Lett) was recruiting me, the number one thing was, ‘Do you want to be at the forefront of helping lead this program to another national title and making them a national title contender?’” Knudsen said. “That’s kind of what I’ve started to build up here in my time here, and to see it come together is great.”
Knudsen has never had much of a problem holding her own against tough competition.
She never wavered when she’d match up with the boys at a young age, hanging in games in spite of anything they’d throw at her.
“She always tells me that she thinks she’s tough because they’d be out there playing football. She’d fall, skin her knee, rip her pants, be bleeding and they tell her to get right back up,” said Knudsen’s mother, Erin. “So she’d get up, and she’d just play with the boys.”
Shining with the RocketsThat competitive spirit would serve her well at Unity High School, where she’d first play basketball under coach Braden Heil before Dave Ellars took the helm ahead of her junior season.
Ellars — who had previously served as an assistant coach at Parkland College and coached Erin when she played softball in high school — was already familiar with the younger Knudsen’s game upon taking over the role.
“She was always in the gym,” Ellars said. “She always wanted to do extra shooting. She was always trying to find that extra gear to improve every day in practice.”
Knudsen quickly proved a natural fit within Unity’s program.
She guided the Rockets to a Class 2A regional title in 2020 — the program’s first since 2009 — and became the schools all-time leading scorer on a night with former record-holder and former NBA player Brian Cardinal on hand to witness the feat.
Knudsen ultimately finished her high school career with 1,956 points.
“It was a huge thing for her, the whole school and the whole program and everything else by just the way things were done,” Ellars said.
The only thing that stopped her from adding to that record was her graduation in the spring of 2020.
“If Elyce could have kept playing at Unity for another four years instead of playing college basketball, she would have,” Lett said. “She’s that loyal and she cares so much about the people around her, and that’s why it was so important for us to start recruiting her early and develop those relationships and show her that we cared about her development right where she was, not just her coming to Millikin.”
Becoming a key cogKnudsen’s game — a blend of scoring and selflessness — jumped off the page to Lett when she watched Knudsen play alongside Abby Ratsch, now a senior teammate at Millikin, in the AAU realm.
“(Knudsen) was breaking presses single-handedly, and then she’d get up the floor and she would give somebody else the basketball,” Lett said. “No qualms about being the star player. Just wanted to do her role and wanted to win, and you don’t see that all the time on the AAU circuit.”
Just as she had in high school, Knudsen didn’t waste much time making an difference for the Big Blue upon arriving in Decatur to start her college career.
She just had to realize she could shoulder the team’s scoring needs.
“It took a little convincing that her role was that she needed to score points,” Lett said. “That is what her role is. She needs to be the focal point of our offense in order for our offense to work. All of her teammates understand that, too.”
So far, it’s worked. Knudsen entered this weekend’s CCIW tournament that Millikin is hosting as the No. 1 seed with 1,428 career points through her first three seasons. That had her tied for seventh in program history, and she’s only 590 points away from breaking the program record of 2,017 points established by Lindsay Ippel from 2004-08.
Making her family proudThe 5-foot-8 Knudsen’s outsized personality has won the guard plenty of good will among her teammates.
There was the time that she chipped her tooth while messing around in Lett’s office — while Lett was away — with a set of magnetic darts.
Or that time Lett’s sister told her Knudsen was a better player than Lett — who shined in high school at Pana by scoring 2,439 points and then helped Illinois Wesleyan win a Division III national title in 2012 — had been. Why?
“(My sister) goes, ‘Well, she’s better than you because she’s just more fun,’” Lett said. “I was like, ‘OK, I can appreciate that.’”
And Knudsen still finds time to distribute the ball while being the team’s go-to scoring option, with an average of 2.6 assists in Millikin’s 25 regular-season games.
The most important numbers to Knudsen, however, are those in the Big Blue’s win column.
“Our seniors this year, they’ve been at the forefront of maintaining and sustaining this culture to be what it is on and off the court,” Knudsen said. “We have athletes that are heavily involved on campus in many different organizations, so in a way they keep this university running and the basketball program running as well.”
Amid all of the wins and accolades attached to Knudsen’s ongoing run at Millikin, a Facebook comment from a Big Blue fan stands out the most.
“The announcer was talking about her,” said Knudsen’s father, Jeff. “So I was kind of reading the comments and this one, this one comment got me. ... I didn’t know who he was. He said, ‘Elyce is a great player fun to watch, but most importantly, she’s a great kid off the court.’”
“I screenshotted that and I sent it to her. I said, ‘That’s what makes your dad proud, is being a great person off the court, too.’”
Connecting with her rootsUnity’s program hasn’t left Knudsen’s corner, either.
Ellars and the Rockets were on hand at Millikin’s Griswold Center on Jan. 11 to watch the Big Blue down Illinois Wesleyan 66-57. Knudsen scored Millikin’s first 17 points en route to a 34-point effort that night.
“It was actually a surprise to me, and just seeing them in the stands, it just means more than anything to me,” Knudsen said. “The (current) senior class was the last class that I got to play with, so seeing players like Lauren Miller in the stands and just family friends of the team watching me do what I love to do at this level was just amazing.”
Knudsen and her Millikin teammates are likely to embark on a Division III NCAA tournament run starting next month. They’ll try to improve upon last year’s showing, which concluded in the Sweet 16. Knudsen still has her senior season ahead of her, and she has the option to return for a fifth season with the Big Blue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now, the finance major’s search for summer internships is in full swing. Just don’t expect her to stray far from the realm of sports.
“She wanted to do accounting, and I told her that she’s going to want to do something in sports. She’s too sports-minded,” Erin said. “She’s watching SportsCenter every day. She knows everything about the NFL, NBA, MLB. ... And then last year she said, ‘Yeah, Mom, I want to do something in sports with finances.’”
Don’t expect Knudsen to forget where she came from, either. The Philo native still keeps close tabs with what’s going on at Unity and with the Rockets’ athletic programs.
“I’m very thankful for the Unit 7 community back home,” Knudsen said. “They’ve helped shape me into the person and the athlete that I am here now at Millikin.”