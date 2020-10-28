On the eve of an expected announcement by the Illinois High School Association about the fate of winter high school sports in the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker threw a wrench into those plans.
For the second time in four months, Pritzker preempted a major decision affecting thousands of athletes, coaches and families across the state by on Tuesday announcing adjustments to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s youth and adult recreational sports safety guidelines.
These alterations were made in response to the state’s rising COVID-19 positivity rate.
The big takeaway: high school basketball and wrestling seasons are “on hold” because of the ongoing pandemic.
Those seasons were supposed to start with practices on Nov. 16. Basketball was initially classified as a medium-risk sport, while wrestling has remained a high-risk sport throughout the pandemic, according to IDPH guidelines.
But basketball joined wrestling as a high-risk sport on Tuesday, with the IDPH not offering a concrete reason for the change.
All of these developments Tuesday afternoon happened before the IHSA Board of Directors is supposed to meet on Wednesday in a previously scheduled special meeting. Before Pritzker’s unexpected announcement, the IHSA’s board was supposed to make a decision about winter sports — including basketball, wrestling and boys’ swimming and diving for area high schools — amid the pandemic.
A similar order of events transpired in late July, when Pritzker made the IDPH guidelines public hours before the IHSA announced how its 2020 fall athletics slate would pan out.
“We can’t ignore what is happening around us — because without action this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said in a statement on Tuesday. “As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘canceled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic.”
Pritzker went on to say “we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball.”
IHSA responds to PritzkerThe “put on hold” phrase, paired with the mention of basketball and wrestling, hints that those seasons will feature delayed start times, though Pritzker did not directly say so or offer specifics in his statement.
Less than an hour after Pritzker dropped the unexpected news about winter sports, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson responded with his own statement that includes what could be viewed as a concession about the scheduling of basketball.
Anderson said the IHSA received notice from the IDPH about 15 minutes before Pritzker held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and announced these changes.
“We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state,” Anderson said. “However, in our meeting with the IDPH on Friday (Oct. 23), we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.
“We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 28 as scheduled, where our board will provide direction on the other winter sports as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
Basketball practices in nearby Indiana are slated to start Nov. 9, with games on Nov. 23 after the state and the Indiana High School Athletic Association worked out a collaborative plan last week. In Iowa, basketball and wrestling practices are set to begin Nov. 16, with the Iowa High School Athletic Association releasing guidance for schools last week.
All other high school athletic associations in states surrounding Illinois — Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin — have given no indication they will delay high school basketball seasons that are supposed to tip off next month.
All IHSA winter sports currently possess a revised schedule of Nov. 16-Feb. 13, a layout established by the IHSA in late July.
At that time, basketball was considered a medium-risk sport. But now, with its upgrade to higher risk, area coaches and players will have to adjust. Again.
Per restrictions associated with those risk levels, basketball players join wrestlers in being permitted only to participate in “no-contact practices and trainings.”
Basketball players previously could play in intra-team scrimmages under the medium-risk banner, though their sport and wrestling would need to reach lower risk for competitions against opposing teams to actually happen.
At the same time, the IDPH guidelines on that governing body’s website received a mitigation update for basketball that states if athletes “maintain at least 6 feet of distance on the bench” that the sport will be considered lower risk.
The IDPH guideline changes also include moving competitive cheer and competitive dance from higher risk to lower risk, allowing those athletes to compete along with those of boys’ swimming and diving should the IHSA Board of Directors approve it.
Area coaches weigh in
Local winter athletics coaches were approaching Wednesday’s IHSA announcement with a mix of cautious optimism and worry — and that was before Pritzker came out with his own news that left many frustrated and more confused.
Champaign Central girls’ basketball coach Pancho Moore said if the IHSA was in charge of its own “Return To Play” guidelines instead of deferring to Pritzker and the IDPH, then he could see the upcoming basketball season playing out as planned.
But with state offices running the show, Moore said, “I don’t see it happening right away.”
“When you look at the numbers across the state, everywhere else is kind of hitting that negative mark and going over 8 percent,” added Moore, referencing the IDPH’s rolling COVID-19 positivity percentage rate that leads to restrictions being placed upon regions. “It’s going to be hard for the IHSA, which is (representing) the whole state of Illinois, to say, ‘Yeah, let’s play some basketball’ when everywhere is going backward.”
Moore said he’d be comfortable coaching his Maroons beginning Nov. 16, noting that he’s had his athletes playing scrimmages in masks in case they’re asked to do the same during official games. Moore said he donned a mask during pickup games over the summer to show his girls it could be done.
This falls in line with Dr. Preston Wolin, an IHSA sports medicine advisory committee member, saying earlier this month that the IHSA and state officials discussed “considering allowing a basketball season to proceed with everybody being masked.”
Unity wrestling coach Logan Patton said he thinks his athletes will have a season, but doesn’t believe it will happen this winter.
His thought process is linked to a September proposal by some of the state’s wrestling coaches and officials requesting a delayed start to the 2020-21 grappling season. It also ties into the Rockets transitioning to two weeks of remote learning on Tuesday after multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school.
At its Oct. 19 meeting, the IHSA board tabled a decision on that proposal until the upcoming Wednesday meeting.
Patton said he doesn’t care when the season gets going as long as an IHSA state series is allowed to take place. Regional and sectional events were held for this school year’s fall sports, but all state showcases were canceled.
“Just the uncertainty if we’re even going to have that, I feel terrible for these guys,” said Patton, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area wrestling Coach of the Year who led Unity to third place at the dual team state meet last February. “I’ve got a good group of seniors that don’t know if they wrestled their last wrestling match for Unity a year ago as a junior. I have no idea what to even expect anymore.”
Keeping options open
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball coach Gary Tidwell, whose players returned to in-person schooling Monday after a multi-week quarantine, expressed frustration with conversation surrounding when the Blue Devils and others might get to play next.
BHRA is fresh off a 34-1 record last season that resulted in the program reaching a Class 2A super-sectional game.
“There’s a lot of increased cases, but the age group that we’re working with, with teenagers, they’re not really impacted by it much,” Tidwell said. “So it’d be a shame if they don’t allow winter sports at all. I think these kids have really struggled and been through a lot. It’s been pretty discouraging, but I’m optimistic.”
Tidwell described the idea of players needing to wear masks during games as “insane” and added that he thinks parents should be allowed to decide whether their kids hit the court. But he additionally noted he’s willing to look past personal feelings on the topic if it leads to games actually happening.
“Our kids are resilient,” said Tidwell, the 2020 N-G All-Area boys’ basketball Coach of the Year. “They’ve been wearing the masks all summer long and in fall contact days, so they’re going to do whatever it takes.”
Centennial swimming and diving coach Courtney Louret oversaw the Chargers’ girls’ program win a sectional title last Saturday at Champaign’s Unit 4 Pool. Knowing one of her teams just completed its season without a hitch has Louret feeling good about the news boys’ swimmers and divers might receive come Wednesday.
“You’ve just got to plan for everything,” Louret said. “I’m keeping my options open right now and crossing my fingers and hoping everything moves in the right direction.”
Louret admitted to being “a little nervous” when the girls’ swimming and diving season opened in August, but feels more comfortable with the idea of guiding her boys’ squad through the pandemic.
“You want to make sure they’re safe and following safety guidelines and protocols,” Louret said. “As the season went on, it became clear this is doable and it’s something we can overcome, and we did.”