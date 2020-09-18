State series events currently aren’t available at the end of most ongoing high school fall sports seasons.
And the IHSA doesn’t plan to host any such events for golf, cross-country, girls’ tennis or girls’ swimming and diving, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That isn’t stopping outside organizations from trying to provide a state-quality experience to some athletes.
Case in point: ShaZam Racing, in coordination with MileSplit Illinois, is organizing a de-facto state cross-country showcase that is expected to involve 24 total races for runners of both genders across Nov. 7-8 in Chillicothe.
Local competitors and coaches are praising the temporary state meet format. But officials in the IHSA, whose Board of Directors has determined fall postseason series won’t extend beyond regional-based action, are a bit more uncertain about this new cross-country venture.
“We realize groups like ShaZam hope to fill a perceived void, but these events still give us pause,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement provided to The News-Gazette when asked about the topic. “We strongly believe that student-athletes are safest participating in school-based programs that are conducted within the guidelines that the IHSA has developed in concert with the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
Cross-country is classified in an IDPH document as a lower-risk sport “if (the) number of teams is significantly limited and physical workspace guidelines (are) followed,” according to that document.
ShaZam Racing co-founder Adam White told The News-Gazette earlier this month his group plans to closely follow these guidelines, hence why so many races are being offered over the course of two days at the 400-acre Three Sisters Park. Even so, Anderson wonders what sort of precedent this might set for the remainder of the school year, as it pertains to pandemic-related safety concerns.
“If unofficial ‘state championship’ events are going to emerge across multiple high school sports, then we believe that it would behoove the entire state for the IHSA and Governor’s office to reexamine how the IHSA conducts events within the IDPH COVID-19 Region framework,” Anderson said in his statement. “We have deferred to the IDPH on all return to play guidelines because the health and safety of our student-athletes remains the IHSA’s top priority, but we have no ability to assess if non-school events are being held to those same standards.”
Area runners and coaches, meanwhile, are doing what they can in the regular season to be included in ShaZam’s state meet. Non-school teams and individuals must apply for entry into the independent meet. White said past performance and 2020 results both will be considered in the selection process.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior Ryder James is likely to receive an invitation, considering he placed fifth at last year’s Class 1A state meet in Peoria.
“I’m really excited, and I really hope that happens,” James said. “There’s a lot of people that I haven’t gotten to race this year that I really want to race at some point, and I’m just really stoked for that.”
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond coach Lyle Dorjahn’s boys’ team is seventh in the latest MileSplit Illinois Class 1A rankings, released Tuesday. Such listings are more important this year than ever before, considering the Knights will want to attend Chillicothe as a unit — although they can’t do so under Dorjahn’s direction, since the ShaZam races aren’t IHSA-sanctioned.
“That’s the way it’s going to work out,” Dorjahn said. “We’ve got to build a resume to put on our application to send in there on Oct. 24. And I told them Monday night at practice, ‘Guys, you’ve had a great run so far.’”
Champaign Central girls’ cross-country coach Guthrie Hood last had an athlete qualify for the Class 2A state meet when Shannon Tang did so in 2018.
“There’s so many things about missing out on competition that kids are losing out on,” Hood said. “Any opportunity they get to compete, I think, is a blessing. There’s obviously great things about practicing and just getting together in person, but there’s an element to competition you just can’t mimic in a practice setting.”
Hood is curious to see how the state meet selection process plays out, but is pleased such an event is being planned.
“The effort they’re doing to try and make it as close to a qualifying-type situation as they can,” Hood said, “is probably about as close as we’re going to be able to get to an actual state meet.”