FARMER CITY — Ashley Long and Brooke Erhard couldn’t have started their Blue Ridge Invitational performances — as well as their 2020 girls’ golf seasons — any differently.
Erhard tore through Woodlawn Country Club’s nine-hole red-tee layout with a 37, putting the St. Thomas More junior just 1-over par to start Monday’s action.
The Monticello senior Long, meanwhile, began her outing with five consecutive bogeys.
“Coming out, I was super nervous,” said Long, a 2019 News-Gazette All-Area second team pick. “I don’t know what was going on. But I came back, and I had three birdies on that same front nine.
“But then I really played a pretty steady game for the back nine, so I would definitely say my back nine was better.”
The scorecard doesn’t lie. Long rallied on Woodlawn’s gold-tee setup — the “back nine” — and finished her afternoon with a 78, bettering Erhard by 1 stroke to capture the 27-player tournament’s medalist honors.
“It was really incredible,” Long said. “There’s a lot of great competition out here, and so I wasn’t really expecting to win. But it was really awesome to get to have that victory under my belt going into the rest of the season.”
An event official, while announcing final instructions to spread-out athletes, said this was the smallest draw in the showcase’s history, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Centennial, Olympia and Tri-Valley were scheduled to attend the meet but did not, and just half of the eight teams involved fielded enough golfers to achieve a group score.
But that didn’t put a damper on any of Monday’s proceedings, even with spectators limited to a small segment of the course as a pandemic-related safety restriction and players donning masks throughout the day.
“I just feel so fortunate,” Long said. “Even like a month ago, I just thought that we would never get to play — thought there was no chance. And so being able to come out here with my teammates again has just been an incredible opportunity.”
Long is the Sages’ bona fide No. 1 scorer this year after forming a solid duo with now-graduated Molly Stringer, a 2019 N-G All-Area first-teamer.
“It’s a bit of an adjustment this last year, not having her on the team,” Long said. “That’s given me a good opportunity to have to get out of my shell a little bit and try to really get those (better) numbers, because I’m not playing number two anymore. I’m playing number one.”
Long led Monticello to second place in the team hunt, receiving significant help from sophomore Amelia Patterson’s fifth-place 92. Usually the Sages’ No. 3 finisher, Patterson mimicked Long in showing a willingness to step up after some offseason roster turnover for coach Andrew Turner’s crew.
“She did incredible,” Long said. “This was easily her best score that she’s had, and I was just so proud of her.”
Best scores weren’t hard to find among coach Alan Dodds’ STM unit, the defending fifth-place team in Class 1A.
Even without top-two producers Alaina Bowie and Sammy Miller, the Sabers blitzed Monday’s tournament with a 356 that Dodds described as “5 to 10 shots better than what I was hoping for.”
“Four of our six shot their best score of their high school career, so that was gratifying,” Dodds said. “And one of the ones who didn’t shot an 83, so that’s still pretty darn good, too.”
That 83 came from senior Mia Kirby, who wound up in third place overall after an up-and-down start gave way to a near-par score over most of the back nine. Erhard, senior Tessa Tomaso (90, fourth place), senior Reese Hogan (104) and sophomore Cameron Endsley (109) all carded a new career low for prep golf on Monday.
“I’m really happy with our team, how we’ve just really pushed through even with our number one and two being gone,” Erhard said. “I’m super happy that we’re all a team again and we’re getting to play.”
Erhard was STM’s story of the afternoon, of course, offering an early glance of her potential to take the Sabers’ No. 1 position. One highlight was an uphill chip from the bottom edge of the ninth green that Erhard rolled in for birdie from about 17 yards to close her front nine.
“I’m pretty satisfied with the end result,” Erhard said. “My front nine was fantastic. And the back nine, I’d take it any day.”
Illini Prairie Conference rivals Monticello and STM dominated the tournament’s leading spots, with Sages senior Claire Webber (95, eighth place) making it six players from those two teams inside the overall top 10.
Rounding out that list were Tuscola sophomores Makenna Fiscus (94, sixth) and Marley Good (101, 10th), Armstrong-Potomac senior Anna Duden (94, seventh) and Blue Ridge junior Ashlyn Voyles (99, ninth).