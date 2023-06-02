RANTOUL — Lilly Long is all business on the softball diamond.
That’s true when the Le Roy sophomore steps into the pitcher’s circle or the batter’s box. And it remains the case even when Long isn’t actively playing in a game.
Long spent a few minutes Wednesday morning being interviewed on a softball field at Rantoul Family Sports Complex, following a practice for the Panthers (32-6) ahead of their Class 1A state tournament debut on Friday.
As Long attempted to give the interview her undivided attention with a serious demeanor, her teammates had other ideas.
They piled together within Long’s line of sight and sought to make her crack.
She glared at them with a smirk. Told them twice to stop their antics before they ultimately dispersed. Swatted a hand at one teammate in particular who tried one final time to mess with Long’s interview groove.
It’s difficult to get the best of Long on the softball field.
Plenty of Le Roy’s opponents have recognized that this spring.
The 5-foot-5 right-hander carries a 16-3 pitching record with a 1.87 earned run average and 182 strikeouts across 120 innings into Friday’s 12:30 p.m. 1A state semifinal game versus Illini Bluffs (24-5) at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Long also is hitting .419 in a more limited sample size, caused by Panthers coach Doug Hageman using Long less frequently as a hitter to let her focus upon pitching.
“We have to work hard, and we’ve been doing that,” said Long, who threw all 36 innings across Le Roy’s first five postseason games. “We’re pretty confident going into this game, knowing that we’ll be able to pull out a win.”
One adversary, however, did manage to upend Long’s sophomore campaign.
Albeit temporarily.
Prior to the Panthers’ Heart of Illinois Conference home game against Heyworth on April 12, Long didn’t feel like herself.
At all.
“I was feeling really lightheaded and dizzy and out of breath,” Long said. “I was telling my parents, ‘I don’t think I feel right. It’s not right.’”
With a warrior mentality, Long gutted out a complete-game pitching performance versus the Hornets. She allowed three earned runs, seven hits and five walks while striking out eight during a 3-2 loss.
A few visits to the doctor’s office didn’t result in an immediate determination of why Long felt the way she did. She went on to throw all five innings of a 15-1 win against Urbana two days after the Heyworth game, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Seeing a cardiologist ultimately gave Long the answer she needed. She was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.
Johns Hopkins defines it as a blood-circulation disorder characterized by “an exaggerated increase in heart rate when standing,” and the pooling of blood in the body’s lower half instead of a sufficient amount returning to the brain upon standing up.
“(It’s) a condition that slows you down when you’re playing,” Long said. “But you can live with it. I don’t have a really high case of it.”
The condition is fairly common, with the Mayo Clinic indicating more than 200,000 cases are diagnosed in the United States each year. They most frequently occur among women, according to Johns Hopkins, especially adolescents and young adults.
Those at John’s Hopkins advise increases in water and salt consumption to help abate the effects of POTS. Long quickly came to realize she wouldn’t miss very much softball because of her condition.
But she did miss some of Le Roy’s special season this spring, not playing in the Panthers’ three games between April 13 and April 17. One of those was a 5-2 loss to HOIC rival Fisher.
“I was kind of getting irritated (before my diagnosis) because they didn’t tell me what I had and I had to sit the bench for a whole week,” Long said. “I wanted to get back a lot because I wanted to help this team out. But I knew my team had it, and they did perfectly fine without me.”
Hageman admits “we threw her a lot” when Long returned to the lineup following her short hiatus. But Long rose to the occasion, as she’s done all season.
Pitching since she was 9 years old, Long credits guidance from Bloomington-based coaches Jim Adams and Nicole Nonnemacher for helping her hone her craft.
“I’ve been going to pitching lessons about once a week (in the offseason), and through the season I’ve been practicing pretty much every day,” Long said. “(Nonnemacher) has helped me get a lot of spin, which is helping me this year with strikeouts.”
Long is in the midst of an especially impressive stretch pitching for the Panthers.
She’s the only player who’s been in the circle for Le Roy dating back to May 11, a span that covers seven games. Long has logged 47 innings pitched, during which she’s allowed eight earned runs on 24 hits, 11 walks and five hit batters with 72 strikeouts.
In the Panthers’ five 1A playoffs games, those totals are 36 innings pitched, seven earned runs, 19 hits, 10 walks, two hit batters and 53 strikeouts. Long as a batter this postseason also has added six hits — including a two-run homer in the regional final versus Tuscola — four RBI, one run and one walk.
Long worked eight innings in the circle during Monday’s 2-1 super-sectional triumph over Ottawa Marquette, permitting just three hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out 11.
“I stayed calm and knew my defense can work with me, and they have my back,” Long said. “It was an amazing feeling, and we worked so hard for this. I knew we could do it.”
Long is sure to play a sizable role in propelling Le Roy to whichever of the four 1A state trophies it leaves Peoria with on Saturday. That piece of hardware will be the first in program history.
“I was really proud of myself last year, but this year, I just can’t believe we’ve made it this far,” Long said. “But I knew we could do it.”