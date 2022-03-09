CHAMPAIGN — The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season ended quietly. Mostly away from the public eye.
The team arrived back in Champaign on March 21, 2021, to a small crowd of fans at Ubben Basketball Complex just a few hours removed from its loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Ramblers’ upset was an abrupt end to what had been a breakthrough season. The Illini, basically locked down in a bubble of their own making for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, scattered for home immediately after arriving back in Champaign.
All of the good from the 2020-21 season — and there was plenty with a 16 Big Ten wins, a conference tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament — was tarnished just a bit. It couldn’t be wiped out entirely by the loss to Loyola, but it was still a bitter finish to a sweet season.
But that moment last March was also a beginning. No real break exists in the college basketball world anymore. One season just flows into the next.
No one could have guessed, though, what was coming next for Illinois. A coaching staff and roster overhaul. Some will he/won’t he drama with Kofi Cockburn, the NBA draft and the transfer portal. And then a series of injuries and illnesses — and a suspension for Cockburn, to boot — once the season started.
Yet this March is looking just as promising as last.
Illinois came out on top in a wild Sunday finish to the Big Ten regular season with a share of the conference title for the first time in 17 years, the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament heading back to Indianapolis for a third straight year and good odds to nab a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament once again.
It might have been difficult to predict that last spring.
Illinois lost Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Adam Miller and Jermaine Hamlin from a 24-win team. Dosunmu’s departure was inevitable, and Bezhanishvili had an opportunity to earn money as a professional. Hamlin’s transfer to Eastern Illinois didn’t necessarily move the needle, but losing Miller — a high-profile in-state recruit who started every game as a freshman — to LSU was a true loss.
But Illinois had already reloaded by hitting the transfer portal for Utah guard Alfonso Plummer and Florida forward Omar Payne by mid-April.
“I’m wrapping my brain around 34 years of trying to build one way,” Underwood said. “I remember when retention was the key word and APR was the key word and helping young people graduate. Now, we’ve done the complete flip from all of that. It’s a different world, and we’re going to have to adapt and learn along the way.”
It wasn’t just players on the move.
Assistant coach Orlando Antigua opted to return to Kentucky despite Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman apparently making a substantial financial commitment to try to keep him. Chin Coleman decamped for Lexington, Ky., at the same time, and when Tommy Lloyd was named the next coach at Arizona, Gonzaga’s Mark Few brought Stephen Gentry home to the Bulldogs.
Programs that win 24 games, a conference tournament championship and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament don’t typically lose all three assistant coaches in one fell swoop.
One consistent feeling persisted among the Illini fan base: panic. But not for Underwood, who promoted Geoff Alexander after four seasons on staff and added Tim Anderson and former Illini Chester Frazier.
“To have it all happen in the same year means we won,” Underwood said. “I look at this way. I’m proud. I put a staff together that literally the top programs in the country, arguably, they want our guys. I look at it like, ‘OK, I’m going to go do it again. I’m going to go put that same type of staff together.’”
Roster and coaching staff rebuilt, Illinois still had to wait for Cockburn’s decision. The All-American center declared for the NBA draft last spring and went through the entire pre-draft process. Cockburn entered the transfer portal before pulling his name from the draft to leave all of his options open — igniting another round of despondency and panic among the fans — before ultimately deciding to return to the Illini.
“It’s rare a kid gets to leave his legacy like that,” Cockburn said about his return. “To know that my jersey will be in the rafters for a very long time, and even when I pass, people are going to come and see that jersey and go, ‘That’s Kofi Cockburn. He did something special here,’ that’s incredible.
“I’m building my legacy right now, and another year at Illinois is going to give me the opportunity to go above and beyond. ... I figured this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m going to come back, get better as much as possible and just roll with these guys.”
Cockburn’s return meant starting the 2021-22 season with one of the best players in the country — he earned preseason All-American honors — along with a collection of guards around him. The Illini had four veterans in Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison and Plummer and a potential breakout sophomore in Andre Curbelo.
More depth was in the backcourt with a healthy Austin Hutcherson heading into the season and a trio of four-star freshmen guards in Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski. Cockburn had frontcourt help from Payne, sophomore Coleman Hawkins, a healthy Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandon Lieb rounding things out.
That depth of talent that was strong at the top with Cockburn, Curbelo and Frazier was enough to push Illinois to No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Illini were also third behind Michigan and Purdue in the Big Ten preseason poll voted on by league media.
Not that Underwood ever had his full roster to work with once the season started. Only Plummer, Hawkins, Williams and Payne appeared in all 30 games, and Illinois had to use nine different starting lineups in the regular season.
Cockburn started the season with a three-game suspension dealt by the NCAA for selling team gear after he entered the NBA draft. Then a combination of injuries and illness plagued Illinois all season long.
Curbelo missed 12 games because of concussion issues, and watching him try to gut out two games in Kansas City, Mo., in late November, visibly not right, before he was shut down was painful. Curbelo also missed two more games following a positive COVID-19 case after two-thirds of the team tested positive after Christmas and cost Illinois its final nonconference game against Florida A&M. Frazier missed two games and mostly played through shoulder and knee injuries. Grandison lost a game to the flu and another to a shoulder injury. Cockburn missed two more games with a concussion, and Melendez lost three at the end of the season following emergency surgery because of appendicitis.
“We were literally struggling game-to-game,” Underwood said. “We didn’t have bodies. It was more get by every game than build for the long term. That’s frustrating for me. I don’t like doing that.”
Illinois found a way through that adversity.
The 2021 part of the schedule featured a 7-3 nonconference record, including a Braggin’ Rights victory for the first time since 2017, and early Big Ten wins against Rutgers and Iowa.
The former had Cockburn smiling at the podium postgame talking about how beautiful the trophy was.
The latter was a statement of intent from the Illini for the rest of the conference.
The calendar flipping to 2022 meant a 9-3 run through early February with Big Ten wins at Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Indiana. Illinois added two more road wins in February at Michigan and Michigan State to finish 7-3 away from Champaign in the Big Ten.
“It’s really satisfying,” Cockburn said about silencing a home crowd. “Not letting things bother you is one of the biggest things. It’s one of the hardest things to do, actually. When somebody is screaming at you and telling you how much you suck, it’s one of the toughest things to keep a level head and execute and do what you have to do to win. Playing in that crowd and overcoming and winning is tremendous.”
The lasting image from the final two Big Ten road games was all Frazier. As in the veteran guard falling back on defense with a satisfied look on his face after draining dagger three-pointers to finish wins against the Spartans and Wolverines.
But February losses to Purdue (Mackey Arena was wild) and Rutgers (Jersey Mike’s Arena even wilder) on the road put Illinois’ pursuit of a Big Ten regular-season title in jeopardy. So did a home loss to Ohio State, with the Buckeyes holding on despite a furious comeback attempt by the Illini spurred on by Underwood’s ejection and a fervent fan base.
A five-game winning streak by Wisconsin at roughly the same time pushed the Badgers to the top of the league standings.
Then Nebraska pulled off a miracle in Madison, Wis., on the final day of the regular season without star freshman Bryce McGowens. The door was left ajar for Illinois, and the Illini took advantage later Sunday, turning a 74-72 victory against Iowa into a share of the Big Ten title.
This successful Illinois regular season ended in a court storming at State Farm center. Ended in orange and blue confetti falling on the celebrating players, coaches and fans. Ended in nets being cut down.
The trophy and banner chasing continue this week in Indianapolis.
“It’s a new season,” Frazier said. “We’ve got to prep for Friday, and that’s got to be our mindset. When we get back into the gym, our mindset has got to be, ‘We can’t lose no more games.’ As vets, we have to set the tone and the energy to have our guys ready and mentally prepared for what’s ahead of us in Indianapolis and moving forward in March.”