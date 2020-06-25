CHAMPAIGN — Even the quickest route from Khalan Tolson’s home in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the Illinois campus is a long one.
North on Interstate 75 through Florida and into Georgia.
Maybe skirt driving through Atlanta by utilizing one of the 12 lanes of traffic on I-285. Then back on I-75 through the rest of Georgia and to Chattanooga, Tenn., hopping on I-24 through Tennessee and Kentucky to the southern tip of Illinois.
By the time I-24 merges into I-57 south of Marion, there’s still nearly 200 miles to go.
Tolson said he can make the approximately 1,100-mile trip in about 15 hours, leaving around 2 a.m. and getting back to Champaign sometime near 6 p.m.
Like he did earlier this month when he made the Florida-to-Illinois drive to return to campus for the start of voluntary workouts.
The key?
A healthy supply of Mountain Dew, Red Bull and the right playlist for the Illini linebacker. Or two.
Tolson has an “old school” rap, hip-hop and R&B playlist, but a good chunk of his drive featured newer artists like Lil Baby and NBA YoungBoy.
“I’ve got a lot of music on my phone, so I can just sit back and relax and just cruise listening to my music,” Tolson said. “It really gives you a time to, like, relax when you’re on the road by yourself. I think of it as a positive trip. Music is the key.”
Getting back to Champaign was also key for Tolson. The 6-foot, 220-pound junior jumped at the opportunity to get back on campus when Illinois reopened its facilities — with restrictions, of course — this month for players that wanted to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Actually, I was ready to get back up here, to be honest,” Tolson said. “To be back in my element. I would rather be back up here than back at home. … I was just looking forward to being back to my own apartment and having my own space and not being in my mother’s house. I was just looking forward to coming back and being by myself, isolating myself and doing what I have to do.”
Tolson did what he could to stay in shape during his time back home in Florida. He didn’t have access to a gym or weights, so push-ups and sit-ups became a regular part of his routine. Tolson also ran every day around a nearby lake and did hill training to work on his explosiveness.
“I stayed pretty much in shape,” Tolson said. “I just have to get my strength back a little bit.”
Ever in the need for motivation with his workouts, Tolson simply turns to friend and teammate Bobby Roundtree. Roundtree passed the one-year anniversary of the swimming accident that left him with a severe spinal injury in May, and he’s regularly posted videos of his own workouts and rehabilitation process the past six-plus months.
“He’s getting where he needs to be, and it’s just awesome to see the progress he’s making,” Tolson said of Roundtree. “I love seeing him post his workout videos. … If I’m working out and I need to hit an extra gear, I just think about him. He’s like a big mentor to me still. He tells me what to do and how to do it. I just use him as motivation because he’s always positive no matter what. It’s just great to have that energy around.”
Tolson is also working toward a rather particular goal this summer that his return to campus only enhances. He started the final four games of the 2019 season after fellow linebacker Jake Hansen was injured and finished his sophomore season with 38 tackles, two pass breakups, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry.
The goal for 2020? Make that starting spot permanent now that there’s an open spot at linebacker following Dele Harding’s graduation.
“If I keep doing what I need to do, I think I’ll have that starting spot this year,” Tolson said.
Progress toward that goal wasn’t made exclusively by Tolson’s at-home workouts. Or the work he’s been able to put in with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez this month.
“I’ve become very good with the playbook,” Tolson said. “My teammates have been helping me, and my coaches have been helping me a lot. I’ve just been dialed into the playbook so when camp gets here I know what I’m doing and I can do everything as fast as possible.
“Since we’ve been on Zoom, we’ve just been on the whiteboard a lot so a lot of terminology and formations. It definitely helped out. I see it as a plus. I’ve just been learning the coverages and what to expect and pre-snap reads. It’s definitely been a tool for me.”