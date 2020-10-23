CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Imatorbhebhe’s path to Illinois was a long one. A winding one. And one not free of complications.
Imatorbhebhe’s college football career started with a bang at Southern California after he transferred from Florida before ever playing for the Gators. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end quickly became a red-zone favorite of Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold in the latter half of the 2016 season. A Rose Bowl season, no less, for USC that saw Imatorbhebhe finish with 17 catches for 250 yards and four touchdowns.
A hip injury set Imatorbhebhe back in 2017, limiting his effectiveness. That injury lingered, too, keeping him out of the ensuing spring practices. A groin injury cost Imatorbhebhe the entirety of the 2018 season. That injury cost him the 2019 season, too.
The summer before the 2019 season saw USC, per a report in the Los Angeles Times, list him as a “squadman lost,” with Trojans coach Clay Helton saying at the time Imatorbhebhe would leave the team “to focus on finalizing his master’s degree.”
The first half of 2020 saw a reversal of course. Healthy again, Imatorbhebhe rejoined USC in January. Even participated in the Trojans’ first spring practice in March.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, USC’s spring practices ended after just that one and Imatorbhebhe, with a sixth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, entered the transfer portal in July before joining his younger brother, Josh, at Illinois.
“Me and my brother, we both, when it comes to big decisions in our life, we really lean heavily on, ‘God, what do you want me to do? Where do you want me to go?’” Daniel Imatorbhebhe said. “I never want to be this person that’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got these paths in front of me. I’m going to go here. Lord, bless wherever I’m choosing.’ Even the process to go in the portal and everything that came with that wasn’t a whim thing.
“It was something very carefully considered and well thought out. There was definitely a good number of schools that showed interest and a lot of opportunities, but for whatever reason in my heart, like I knew this was the place I was going to go. This was the place I was supposed to go.”
Illinois opens its 2020 football season at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 14 Wisconsin. It will be Imatorbhebhe’s first game since USC’s 24-7 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, 2017. To save the calculations at home, that was just a mere 1,029 days ago. Imatorbhebhe struggled with how much to reveal about his two lost seasons at USC during a Wednesday afternoon Zoom call — his first at Illinois.
By facial expression alone, those two affected seasons and the injuries that caused them weighed on the Suwanee, Ga., native.
But they didn’t stop him.
“My mindset has been, ‘I’m going to go until I physically cannot,’” Imatorbhebhe said. “I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity. I’m going to give everything I have. I operate from this place I don’t want to waste what I’ve been given. There’s definitely hard days — there’s definitely dark times — that I went through, but it’s given me so much perspective and done so much just to refine me, honestly, in this rich way.
“It served this purpose that I feel is way bigger than me. There were some tough times for sure, but if I wanted to stop playing, I feel like I would have stopped playing. I do not know what the future holds as far as what’s ahead for me, but my hope and my belief is I’ve got so many years left to go. I’m excited for sure.”
Imatorbhebhe watched from afar in 2019 as his younger brother and fellow former USC teammates Oluwole Betiku and Trevon Sidney got a fresh start at Illinois.
While Sidney suffered a season-ending leg injury midway through the season, Josh Imatorbhebhe wound up the Illini’s leading receiver and Betiku the team’s sacks leader.
All three of the initial USC-to-Illinois transfers were buried on the Trojans’ depth chart for one reason or another. Injuries plagued them all at one point in their time in Los Angeles.
“There’s so many times I could think of to tell you where we were at USC and he’d look at me and I’d see the fight was leaving,” Imatorbhebhe said about his younger brother. “It was, ‘Dude, am I even good at this game? Can I even play at this level?’
“I can remember like yesterday a conversation I had with Josh like that and a conversation I had with Wole like that where they were telling me I don’t know if I want to play anymore. It was so awesome to see them come out on the other side and not really prove to other people but prove to themselves, ‘I know I’m good at this game. I know I can do this. I know I can be a leader in this space. I know I can stand on my experiences and be better.’”
Daniel Imatorbhebhe is hoping on a similar turn following his transfer to Illinois. He’s having fun being back on the field, especially given how the last two years transpired.
“I’ve been through a ton,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I’ve learned to just love the process. I’m grateful for this new chapter with this new experience in this new place. Kind of uncomfortable stepping out a little bit, but I think it’s just needed for my growth. For me, I’m trying to put an exclamation point on my college career. I’m trying to have it end on a high and definitely believing in the best for that.”