ARTHUR — Nathan Seal is the new Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athletic director, with the hire announced Thursday on the school's website.
Seal has been the Mahomet-Seymour girls' basketball coach since the 2000-01 season, and M-S athletic director Matt Hensley told The News-Gazette that Seal is vacating the position.
Seal replaces Jared Vanausdoll as the Knights' AD and will be an assistant principal. Vanausdoll last month accepted the job as principal of Tuscola's East Prairie Middle School. Vanausdoll had served at ALAH in numerous roles since 2002.
Seal also was a social sciences teacher at M-S. He compiled a 296-266 record in 20 season overseeing Bulldogs girls' hoops, guiding the program to a 25-4 ledger and a Class AA regional championship in 2005.
"Mr. Seal ... has an enormous passion for education with a strong background in teaching and coaching," the ALAH website's post reads. "He encourages all of his students and athletes to not only apply determination and hard work to their lives, but also to be good teammates and care for others. He works to help build a community of learning and a deep sense of school pride for all stakeholders."
Seal is not the only individual with M-S ties to recently be hired in Arthur. Current ALAH superintendent Shannon Cheek was named to that role in April 2019 after serving as the Bulldogs' high school principal since 2011.
Hensley said a search is ongoing for the next M-S girls' basketball leader.