GEORGETOWN — Stan Wienke predicted his future.
"I know what's going to happen. I'm going to get out of football for a year or two and get the itch to do it (again)," the longtime high school coach told The News-Gazette in January 2016, after stepping aside as Villa Grove/Heritage's football leader after one season.
Wienke didn't get the timeline exactly correct, but his belief was spot-on.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm Board of Education on Monday confirmed Wienke as its high school's new football coach. Wienke replaces Josh Cavanaugh, who resigned the Buffaloes' top gridiron job last June amid allegations of racist behavior and bullying.
Wienke also was approved as a teacher in driver's education and health. Both confirmations were by unanimous vote.
The 65-year-old's first season overseeing the Buffaloes is scheduled to commence Feb. 15, the result of an IHSA Board of Directors decision made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be Wienke's fourth head coaching gig in Illinois high school football. He first spent 18 years in that regard guiding Tuscola, which compiled a Class 1A state championship, a 1A state runner-up finish and 149 total victories under Wienke prior to his 2008 departure from the job.
Wienke's on-again-off-again coaching career since then also includes stops in Shelbyville (2011-12 and 2012-13) and VG/H (2015-16), as well as one year in Waterloo, Iowa.
Since leaving the Blue Devils, he has served as a volunteer assistant for Tuscola football and track and field, specifically aiding throwers in the latter sport.
"It was very hard for me and our team to hear this news," Warriors junior Haven Hatfield tweeted on Monday. "Georgetown is getting one of the best around and we are gonna miss him for sure."
G-RF football finished 3-6 during the 2019 season but rostered just six seniors.