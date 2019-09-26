Illinois soccer head coach Janet Rayfield notched career win No. 200 last Friday night against Northwestern. Staff writer Scott Richey caught up with Rayfield, now in her 18th season, to reflect on her time in Champaign via three milestone wins before her
Illini (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) play at Iowa (9-1, 1-1) at 8 p.m., Thursday on BTN:
No. 1: Sept. 6, 2002Rayfield didn’t have much time to prep for her first season in 2002 after being hired in late June 2002 after Tricia Taliaferro left for the Miami job. Rayfield’s first win came in her third match, a 4-2 home victory against Butler with future Illini Hall of Famer Tara Hurless scoring two goals.
“The trivia question (from last Friday’s match) was ‘What was Coach Rayfield’s first win?’ and the team turned to me and said, ‘What’s the answer?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I remember that first season. I remember coming in and not knowing the players well and really taking a while to get to where we wanted. I remember us finishing eighth in the Big Ten and going to the Big Ten tournament and upsetting Penn State in the first round. We were down 3-0 and came back and won 4-3. You remember that game, but I remember the journey that it took us to get there and just the amount the players — over that journey — bought into a new coach.”
No. 100: Oct. 30, 2009This milestone was more bittersweet, coming as the final victory of a 7-9-3 season in 2009 that ended with Illinois’ first NCAA tournament miss following six straight appearances and a pair of Sweet 16 finishes. It was, at least, a blowout, with five different players scoring in a 5-0 shutout of Michigan State. And it did come at home.
“This place has been really good. The thing about soccer is the fields can be different sizes and the grass can be different. Home-field advantage in our sport is tremendous. But not just because of that. Because of when you’re home and it’s a place where you can feel success — the success of our tennis team and baseball. This place has some specialness to it from that standpoint. You step out in your Illinois uniform in this place and expect to win. Demirjian Park is just going to take that and step it up a notch. I can’t wait to see what records we can create there at Demirjian Park.”
No. 200: Sept. 20, 2019The win against Northwestern was the second for Rayfield at the still-under-construction Demirjian Park. Three goals by three different players pushed Illinois to a 3-1 win against the Wildcats ahead of the Illini’s first Big Ten road trip of the season, starting Thursday night at Iowa and continuing Sunday afternoon at Nebraska.
“I don’t think you think about those things. I wasn’t aware that I was close, so it was a little bit of a surprise to me. I think when you think about that, what’s been really fun is just the number of players that were parts of those wins that have reached out and said, ‘Gosh, I’m so proud to have been a part of one of those.’ I have fond memories of every year. Maybe not every victory — I don’t think I can remember all 200 — but I can certainly remember every single player that’s put on an Illinois uniform, and that’s really special.”