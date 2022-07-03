Illinois can thank UCLA for hiring Gene Bartow since it led to the Lou Henson era in Champaign, but the Bruins still hold a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look back at those matchups:
Dec. 23, 1949
UCLA 65, Illinois 63
Champaign
UCLA’s George Stanich sank the go-ahead layup with 5 seconds to play in the Bruins’ victory at Huff Gym. It was the second nonconference loss for the Illini, who fell apart in Big Ten play a year after winning the league title.
Dec. 28, 1951
Illinois 73, UCLA 67
Champaign
Both teams made a deep postseason run after Illinois’ early season win at Huff Gym. The Bruins lost to Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and the Illini ended up beating Santa Clara in the third-place game in Corvallis, Ore.
Dec. 28, 1963
UCLA 83, Illinois 79
Los Angeles
UCLA’s four-point win against Illinois in the L.A. Classic was the ninth straight for the Bruins to start the 1963-64 season and part of what would turn into a 30-0 final record and first of 10 NCAA titles for John Wooden.
Dec. 4, 1964
Illinois 110, UCLA 83
Champaign
Illinois started the 1964-65 season with a bang, knocking off the reigning NCAA champions and then No. 2 team in the country behind 20 points from Skip Thoren. The Bruins would go on to win another NCAA title, though, even after losing in their first — and only game so far — at the Assembly Hall.
Jan. 29, 1967
UCLA 120, Illinois 82
Chicago
A blizzard in Chicago pushed the game back a day but didn’t slow down the Bruins’ sophomore sensation. Lew Alcindor dropped 45 points as UCLA ultimately finished the season as 30-0 NCAA champs.
Dec. 30, 1972
UCLA 71, Illinois 64
New Orleans
UCLA got 22 points and 16 rebounds from Bill Walton in the Sugar Bowl Classic title game. The Bruins went undefeated as national champions again, and only two teams beyond Illinois played them closer.
Dec. 21, 1996
Illinois 79, UCLA 63
Chicago
Matt Heldman knocked down five three-pointers and led four Illini in double figures with 19 points in Illinois’ upset of No. 24 UCLA at the United Center. Chris Gandy added 18 points, and Kiwane Garris flirted with a triple-double (10 points, 10 assists, six rebounds).
Dec. 30, 1997
UCLA 74, Illinois 69
Los Angeles
The ninth-ranked Bruins had to fend off a second-half rally from the Illini and a 32-point game from Kevin Turner, but 52 points combined from J.R. Henderson, Toby Bailey and Baron Davis was enough for the win.