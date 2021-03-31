Before Christmas, there were few indications that Brad Underwood’s Illini were headed for a banner season.
They needed two Ayo Dosunmu free throws with less than three seconds left to overcome Ohio’s 75-74 lead. And a spirited win at Duke was offset by early losses away from Champaign at the hands of Baylor, Missouri and Rutgers.
But Santa left valuable lessons under the tree, and what ultimately ensued was a magical 15-for-17 finishing run that only two UI teams ever bettered at season’s end. The 1943 Whiz Kids won 17 of 18 games overall before World War II broke up the team, and the 2005 Illini reached the NCAA title game in a 37-2 season.
This season was made special as the result of successes in three notable confrontations: (1) Illinois drowned Big Ten “champion” Michigan on March 2 while Dosunmu sat out with a concussion and broken nose, (2) Illinois won a Big Ten tournament packed with ranked teams, (3) Illinois dealt double punishment to arch-neighbors Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Reasons to cheerLet’s revisit a season of highlights:
➜ We will always wonder whether Michigan, after a COVID-19 pause that canceled three games, could have played Illinois on the original date. When they met nearly a month later, UI guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo combined for 39 points in a 76-53 runaway.
➜ The Illini lost 15 straight to Wisconsin — their longest tailspin against any Big Ten team in history — before stunning the Badgers, 71-70, a year ago. They made it three straight with a 75-60 romp at home and a near-romp that turned close (74-69) when D’Mitrik Trice erupted for the last 19 Badger points.
➜ When the head coach receives a monetary bonus for defeating one particular team — in this case Indiana — the two wins against the Hoosiers carry extra meaning. Dosunmu drained four treys in the last 8:17 in the 69-60 win at home, and Frazier caught fire when Dosunmu fouled out in a 75-71 overtime win at IU.
➜ For Illinois, the only way to beat Iowa is to outrun them, and that’s what happened. It was 80-75 at home with Dosunmu and Frazier combining for 49 points, and 82-71 in the Big Ten tournament semifinal. Kofi Cockburn outscored Iowa’s National Player of the Year Luka Garza, 26 to 21, and Illinois knifed through the Hawkeyes in Indianapolis for 24 layups and dunks.
➜ Illinois fell to a red-hot E.J. Liddell and Ohio State 87-81 in mid-January, but avenged that setback with a pair of March triumphs. Da’Monte Williams sank a clutch three and Dosunmu added six key points as the UI rallied from a 68-64 deficit to win 73-68 in Columbus. A balanced attack produced the Illini’s third overtime win, 91-88, in the Big Ten tourney final.
➜ No game sent heads spinning like the one on Jan. 7 at Northwestern, where the Illini fell behind by 15 at half and outscored the Wildcats 53-13 in the second half. From the lowest point (43-27), it was quite the turnaround!
Accolades aplentyNo Illini team has received so many individual awards, even surpassing 2005. Dosunmu became the UI’s first AP All-American (five players), and made seemingly every All-America unit.
Despite missing three late games that undoubtedly deterred his quest for national Player of the Year honors, he received that award from USA Today. He is a finalist for the Naismith, Wooden, Robertson and Cousy Awards. Dosunmu produced two triple-doubles and was the first NCAA player in 11 years to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. And yet, the level-headed manner in which he handled the disappointment of his final Illini game may be remembered as his most prized moment. He credited the winners from Loyola Chicago, and he hugged a despondent Curbelo as they left the floor, later saying:
“We are disappointed but life comes with adversity. It’s what you do afterwards. We’ll keep our heads high. We wanted to win but, at the end of the day, you gotta take your medicine.”
With 7-foot Cockburn coming of age, the Illini fielded its most dominant 1-2 punch in history. The sophomore joined Dike Eddleman (twice), Rod Fletcher, Skip Thoren, Derek Harper, Ken Norman, Dee Brown (twice) and Luther Head as the UI’s only AP second-team All-Americans.
Posting 16 double-doubles and leading the nation with 78 dunks, he was also second-team All-American with Sporting News and USA Today.
Cockburn’s future status now becomes the central Illini issue. If he returns for more dunks, Illini fans will surely be treated to another special season in 2021-22.
But it will be hard to top this one.