Runners to watch in 2019

BOYS

NAME YR. SCHOOL

Alex Ahmari Jr. Champaign Central

Josh Baysore Jr. Monticello

Ethan Black Jr. Clinton

Jeremie Bokata Sr. Urbana

Lukas Burleson Sr. Danville

Ian Clapper Sr. St. Thomas More

Jarrett Cox Jr. Unity

Morgan Dixon Jr. Monticello

Jonathan Gossett Sr. Rantoul

Layton Hall Jr. ALAH

Ryder James Soph. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Eli Johnson Jr. Chrisman/Georgetown-RF

Henry Kraatz Sr. Uni High

Aryan Lalwani Jr. Uni High

Luke Manolakes Sr. Centennial

Gabe Martinez Sr. BHRA

Eli Mojonnier Soph. BHRA

Kyle Nofziger Soph. Mahomet-Seymour

Ricky Oakley Sr. Danville

Ben Olaivar Sr. Centennial

Connor Price Jr. Iroquois West

Nic Ramkumar Sr. Uni High

Jonah Singer Soph. Mahomet-Seymour

Luke Sokolowski Jr. Monticello

Matty Tang Sr. Uni High

GIRLS

NAME YR. SCHOOL

Evelyn Atkins Jr. Unity

Caroline Bachert Jr. Unity

Kira Canales Sr. Champaign Central

Danbi Choi Jr. Uni High

Hanna Eastin Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden

Malia Fairbanks Soph. Unity

Harper Hancock Jr. Unity

Fran Hendrickson Sr. St. Thomas More

Taylor Joop Jr. Unity

Katherine Kite Sr. Sullivan

Rachel Koon Soph. Monticello

Grace Lietz Soph. Mahomet-Seymour

Jillian Plotner Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

Klein Powell Soph. Mahomet-Seymour

Hannah Rajlich Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden

Hope Rajlich Soph. St. Joseph-Ogden

Bella Ramshaw Soph. St. Thomas More

Olivia Rosenstein Sr. Urbana

Chian Scott Sr. Urbana

Elizabeth Sims Soph. Mahomet-Seymour

Erin Smith Soph. Uni High

Trinity Stroisch Soph. Bement

Brynn Tabeling Jr. Tuscola

Payne Turney Sr. Clinton

Kyara Welter Soph. Monticello

Coach’s corner

Kara Leaman, Unity girls

After finishing third in Class 1A last season to secure yet another state trophy, what is the outlook for this year?

Leaman: If everyone is healthy, we hope we can contend for another run at the stage at Detweiller. We have depth that is probably stronger than we have had from any of our recent teams.

Who are some of your athletes we need to be on the lookout for this season?

Leaman: Kylie Decker is our lone returning senior from last year’s state lineup and is looking great after a solid summer. Caroline Bachert is our returning all-stater. Evy Atkins (freshman), Taylor Joop (junior) and Audrey Remole (freshman) are some to watch out for.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing this Unity team this season?

Leaman: We know the competition in our conference will be great and help prepare us for what we will face in the state series.

Doug Mynatt, Uni High boys

With an abundance of underclassmen on last year’s roster, what are your expectations for this year’s group?

Mynatt: After finishing eighth in state as a team two years ago, then fifth last year, this group is looking to improve on those end-of-year successes. And, with last year’s top seven intact, plus the boost of having junior Alex Dolcos on the team, this squad has the talent to do that in a big way.

Who are some of your athletes we need to be on the lookout for this season?

Mynatt: Aryan Lalwani and Henry Kraatz will be the clear leaders out in front of us, and a deep group of five or even more, led by seniors Nic Ramkumar and Matty Tang, will make all our varsity runners athletes to watch.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing this Uni High team this season?

Mynatt: In Class 1A schools, with a smaller pool to draw from, it’s always so important that your team stays healthy throughout the season in order to train effectively, so that’s always a challenge to be met by us. Learning how to recover and run easy on the easy days is sometimes challenging for a group of guys that are ready to hammer everything, every single day. That challenge is met by the athletes trusting their coaches and by coaches listening to their athletes.

Events to watch

Cow Chip Classic, Sept. 7, at Chrisman. This annual small-school showcase will have no shortage of starpower with the likes of Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Unity in the mix.

First to the Finish Invitational, Sept. 14, at Peoria. Contested at Detweiller Park, home of the state meet later in the year, this offers a mini-preview of what fans might see when they return in November.

Twin City Invitational, Oct. 8, at Urbana. A Tuesday event on the UI campus brings together big programs like Centennial, Champaign Central and Urbana alongside smaller ones like Judah Christian and Uni High.