Runners to watch in 2019
BOYS
Third-place state finish last year has Sages reaching for higher rung in 2019 season
NAME YR. SCHOOL
Alex Ahmari Jr. Champaign Central
Josh Baysore Jr. Monticello
Ethan Black Jr. Clinton
Jeremie Bokata Sr. Urbana
Lukas Burleson Sr. Danville
Ian Clapper Sr. St. Thomas More
Jarrett Cox Jr. Unity
Morgan Dixon Jr. Monticello
Jonathan Gossett Sr. Rantoul
Layton Hall Jr. ALAH
Ryder James Soph. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Eli Johnson Jr. Chrisman/Georgetown-RF
Henry Kraatz Sr. Uni High
Aryan Lalwani Jr. Uni High
Luke Manolakes Sr. Centennial
Gabe Martinez Sr. BHRA
Eli Mojonnier Soph. BHRA
Kyle Nofziger Soph. Mahomet-Seymour
Ricky Oakley Sr. Danville
Ben Olaivar Sr. Centennial
Connor Price Jr. Iroquois West
Nic Ramkumar Sr. Uni High
Jonah Singer Soph. Mahomet-Seymour
Luke Sokolowski Jr. Monticello
Matty Tang Sr. Uni High
GIRLS
Stroisch balances cheerleading and volleyball with running, among other athletic events, throughout her calendar year.
NAME YR. SCHOOL
Evelyn Atkins Jr. Unity
Caroline Bachert Jr. Unity
Kira Canales Sr. Champaign Central
Danbi Choi Jr. Uni High
Hanna Eastin Jr. St. Joseph-Ogden
Malia Fairbanks Soph. Unity
Harper Hancock Jr. Unity
Fran Hendrickson Sr. St. Thomas More
Taylor Joop Jr. Unity
Katherine Kite Sr. Sullivan
Rachel Koon Soph. Monticello
Grace Lietz Soph. Mahomet-Seymour
Jillian Plotner Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
Klein Powell Soph. Mahomet-Seymour
Hannah Rajlich Sr. St. Joseph-Ogden
Hope Rajlich Soph. St. Joseph-Ogden
Bella Ramshaw Soph. St. Thomas More
Olivia Rosenstein Sr. Urbana
Chian Scott Sr. Urbana
Elizabeth Sims Soph. Mahomet-Seymour
Erin Smith Soph. Uni High
Trinity Stroisch Soph. Bement
Brynn Tabeling Jr. Tuscola
Payne Turney Sr. Clinton
Kyara Welter Soph. Monticello
Coach’s corner
Kara Leaman, Unity girls
After finishing third in Class 1A last season to secure yet another state trophy, what is the outlook for this year?
Leaman: If everyone is healthy, we hope we can contend for another run at the stage at Detweiller. We have depth that is probably stronger than we have had from any of our recent teams.
Who are some of your athletes we need to be on the lookout for this season?
Leaman: Kylie Decker is our lone returning senior from last year’s state lineup and is looking great after a solid summer. Caroline Bachert is our returning all-stater. Evy Atkins (freshman), Taylor Joop (junior) and Audrey Remole (freshman) are some to watch out for.
What are some of the biggest challenges facing this Unity team this season?
Leaman: We know the competition in our conference will be great and help prepare us for what we will face in the state series.
Doug Mynatt, Uni High boys
With an abundance of underclassmen on last year’s roster, what are your expectations for this year’s group?
Mynatt: After finishing eighth in state as a team two years ago, then fifth last year, this group is looking to improve on those end-of-year successes. And, with last year’s top seven intact, plus the boost of having junior Alex Dolcos on the team, this squad has the talent to do that in a big way.
Who are some of your athletes we need to be on the lookout for this season?
Mynatt: Aryan Lalwani and Henry Kraatz will be the clear leaders out in front of us, and a deep group of five or even more, led by seniors Nic Ramkumar and Matty Tang, will make all our varsity runners athletes to watch.
What are some of the biggest challenges facing this Uni High team this season?
Mynatt: In Class 1A schools, with a smaller pool to draw from, it’s always so important that your team stays healthy throughout the season in order to train effectively, so that’s always a challenge to be met by us. Learning how to recover and run easy on the easy days is sometimes challenging for a group of guys that are ready to hammer everything, every single day. That challenge is met by the athletes trusting their coaches and by coaches listening to their athletes.
Events to watch
Cow Chip Classic, Sept. 7, at Chrisman. This annual small-school showcase will have no shortage of starpower with the likes of Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Unity in the mix.
First to the Finish Invitational, Sept. 14, at Peoria. Contested at Detweiller Park, home of the state meet later in the year, this offers a mini-preview of what fans might see when they return in November.
Twin City Invitational, Oct. 8, at Urbana. A Tuesday event on the UI campus brings together big programs like Centennial, Champaign Central and Urbana alongside smaller ones like Judah Christian and Uni High.