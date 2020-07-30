Sports Editor Matt Daniels takes a look at what legendary college basketball coach Lou Henson, who passed away on Saturday and was buried on Wednesday morning, accomplished while roaming the sidelines:
779
Wins during three coaching stops in his career. His first college coaching job came at Hardin-Simmons, where he went 67-36 from 1962-66 before he coached two different stints at New Mexico State from 1966-75 and then from 1997-2005. He picked up 289 wins in charge of the Aggies, but his greatest success happened at Illinois. From 1975-96, he won a school-record 423 games in charge of the Illini.
30
Illini players he coached who received some type of All-Big Ten recognition from the mid-1970s until the mid-1990s. Rich Adams was the first one, getting honorable-mention accolades in 1976, with Kiwane Garris and Bryant Notree the last two doing so in 1996. Highlighting the individual player success was Bruce Douglas winning co-Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 1984, the same season Henson led Illinois to his lone Big Ten championship during his time in Champaign.
20
Illini players he coached among the program’s current top-50 scorers of all time. Leading the way: all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas (2,129 points all under Henson from 1990-94) and second all-time leading scorer Kiwane Garris (scored 1,326 of his 1,948 points playing under Henson from 1993-96). Others on this list who played either all of their career or parts of their career under Henson: Eddie Johnson (1,692 points); Mark Smith (1,653 points), Andy Kaufmann (1,533 points); Efrem Winters (1,487 points); Jerry Hester (1,415 points); Kendall Gill (1,409 points); Ken Norman (1,393 points); Doug Altenberger (1,271 points); Bruce Douglas (1,261 points); Lowell Hamilton (1,241 points); Rich Adams (1,223 points); Anthony Welch (1,217 points); Audie Matthews (1,210 points); Nick Anderson (1,172 points); Kevin Turner (1,150 points); Richard Keene (1,145 points); James Griffin (1,124 points) and Kenny Battle (1,112 points).
12
NCAA tournament trips in charge of Illinois. His first happened in 1981 when he guided the Illini into the 48-team tournament, with Eddie Johnson & Co. reaching the Sweet 16. His best run happened in 1989 when Nick Anderson, Kendall Gill and the rest of the Flyin’ Illini advanced to the Final Four.
5
Hall of Fames Henson belongs to. His first one happened in 1978 when he was inducted into the New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame and his second one happened 19 years later when Hardin-Simmons put him into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997. A trio of Hall of Fame honors were bestowed upon him during the final five years of his life, during which he was in attendance for all three ceremonies. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame induction happened in 2015, followed by his induction into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 and one year later, the Oklahoma native was enshrined in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.